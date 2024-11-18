Newspaper icon
Investment

TWC launches Global Wealth Creators Fund

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 18 NOV 2024   12:02PM

TWC Investment Management has launched the Select Global Wealth Creators Fund (SGWC), offering access to high-quality companies to wholesale and institutional investors.

The actively managed fund aims to deliver annual returns of 3-4% above the MSCI World index, in a concentrated portfolio of 15-30 business across technology, communication services, industrial, health care, consumer and financial sectors.

It systematically classifies companies into distinct stages of their industrial life cycle, ensuring a disciplined approach to identifying management's wealth creation skillset, with examples including Meta; Taiwan semiconductor manufacturers; Novo Nordisk; Netflix; and more throughout the portfolio.

The Australian boutique said the fund is also well-suited for investors seeking exposure to a basket of high cashflow return growth opportunities at reasonable valuations.

TWC chief investment officer John Birkhold noted the growing demand from investors seeking strategies that can provide "exposure to innovation with plausible market expectations."

"With investors increasingly focused on gaining exposure to skilled management teams across the globe who are best positioned to create sustainable wealth for shareholders, TWC believes now is an opportune time to launch the Select Global Wealth Creators Fund," Birkhold said.

"Our investment philosophy focuses on identifying innovative companies, such as TSMC and Eli Lilly, with proven track records of generating real economic returns in excess of their cost of capital, along with reasonable embedded expectations and positive near-term operating momentum."

Chief executive Owen Hereford echoed Birkhold's statement.

"Our approach is designed to eliminate biases inherent in traditional investing," Hereford said.

"This enables us to systematically select stocks with the highest potential for outperformance and support our clients' long-term wealth creation goals. The Select Global Wealth Creators Fund specifically offers a focused, high-conviction strategy that should provide our clients with superior investment outcomes over a full market cycle.

"With our deep expertise and disciplined execution, we look forward to creating and delivering meaningful opportunities for wealth creation across family office, private wealth and institutional segments."

The strategy has a management fee of 0.75% per annum and seeks an investment horizon for at least five years.

Select Global Wealth Creators Fund
