Tourmaline hires two leads, expands footprint

Tourmaline Partners has hired two new managing directors, one is based in Sydney and the other will lead its newly established Dallas office.

The trading solutions firm for asset managers and hedge funds named Yuki Shimada as director of Asia Pacific trading. He was most recently a senior equities trader at CBRE Clarion Securities, a global investment manager specialising in listed real assets, where he spent the past decade overseeing all Asian trading.

Before that, he worked for Citi, managing Australia REIT execution and risk for six years. He began his career at Rosehill Capital Management in the US, where he was a Japanese equities hedge fund trader.

"The buy side in the Asia-Pacific region has evolved in the way it understands and values the benefits outsourced trading provides to in-house trading teams," said Shimada.

"Tourmaline operates alongside fund managers to greatly enhance their access to liquidity, achieve far better coverage in offshore markets and address bandwidth issues, and it's great to be working with the Sydney team to deliver clients these benefits in Asia-Pac."

Keir Collins will lead the Dallas operations, joining from global multi-strategy alternative investment management HBK Capital Management, which is also located in Dallas.

Collins began as an options trader at HBK and was promoted to global head of equity

He commented: "Tourmaline's commitment to offering a true buy-side trading solution is what sets us apart in a growing field, and I look forward to helping our clients in the southern US and around the world."

The firm set up shop in Sydney two years ago led by two former Northern Trust executives James Santo and Neil Hetherington.