NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Tourmaline hires two leads, expands footprint
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 DEC 2020   12:33PM

Tourmaline Partners has hired two new managing directors, one is based in Sydney and the other will lead its newly established Dallas office.

The trading solutions firm for asset managers and hedge funds named Yuki Shimada as director of Asia Pacific trading. He was most recently a senior equities trader at CBRE Clarion Securities, a global investment manager specialising in listed real assets, where he spent the past decade overseeing all Asian trading.

Before that, he worked for Citi, managing Australia REIT execution and risk for six years. He began his career at Rosehill Capital Management in the US, where he was a Japanese equities hedge fund trader.

"The buy side in the Asia-Pacific region has evolved in the way it understands and values the benefits outsourced trading provides to in-house trading teams," said Shimada.

"Tourmaline operates alongside fund managers to greatly enhance their access to liquidity, achieve far better coverage in offshore markets and address bandwidth issues, and it's great to be working with the Sydney team to deliver clients these benefits in Asia-Pac."

Keir Collins will lead the Dallas operations, joining from global multi-strategy alternative investment management HBK Capital Management, which is also located in Dallas.

Collins began as an options trader at HBK and was promoted to global head of equity

He commented: "Tourmaline's commitment to offering a true buy-side trading solution is what sets us apart in a growing field, and I look forward to helping our clients in the southern US and around the world."

The firm set up shop in Sydney two years ago led by two former Northern Trust executives James Santo and Neil Hetherington.

Read more: Tourmaline PartnersHBK Capital ManagementKeir CollinsYuki ShimadaJames SantoNeil HetheringtonNorthern Trust
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
NAB wins custody mandate
Northern Trust scores $20bn mandate
Hostplus can't be killed: Sicilia
Brace for 5% returns from global stocks
Sustainable ETF demand skyrockets
Northern Trust races up custody league tables
Northern Trust launches ESG capability
Good quarter but bad year for US instos
Asset managers leverage tech, outsourcing for growth
Northern Trust takes report centre to the cloud
Editor's Choice
Wealth firm adds university investment chief
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
The University of Sydney's chief investment officer is joining a dealer group as chair of its investment committee.
Clime appoints joint interim chief executives
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:49AM
Clime Investment Management has confirmed its newly appointed chair and non-executive director as interim co-chief executives following the resignation of Rod Bristow.
Advice associations join forces
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:48AM
The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals (AIOFP) has formed a strategic alliance with Tax & Super Australia (TSA) in a bid to have a louder voice when lobbying for the industry.
Kiwi firm rejects AustralianSuper takeover bid
KARREN VERGARA  |   11:48AM
AustralianSuper's attempt to takeover a New Zealand infrastructure and renewable energy company for $5.1 billion has been rejected.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something UMy8g80r