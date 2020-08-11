NEWS
Investment
Sponsored by
Tough year at Challenger
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 11 AUG 2020   12:37PM

Challenger this morning reported $416 million in statutory net loss for FY20, as its investments fell by $750 million during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The -$416 million statutory NPAT is a stark contrast to previous years, where it reported $308 million in FY19 and $323 million in FY18.

Normalised NPAT was down 14% to $344 million -- after deducting for investment experience of $750 million and the $9 million cost associated with windup of a Fidante boutique.

Normalised pre-tax profit was $507 million (within guidance of $500 million to $507 million).

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

Funds management business - which includes multi-boutique Fidante Partners and institutional manager CIP Asset Management - ended FY20 with $80.6 billion in average FUM, up 4%. It generated net income of $8 million, up 5%.

Fidante Partners attracted $3.8 billion in net inflows ($2.3 billion from instos and $1.5 billion from retail) for the period with strong fixed income and equity flows. Its performance fees were up $11 million but Europe transaction fees were down $4 million. Similar ASX-listed business Pinnacle Investment Management has $3 billion in net inflows ($2.1 billion from instos and $0.9 billion from retail).

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

CIP Asset Management, which pivoted earlier from managing just Challenger Life assets to accepting external money as well, saw -$1.3 billion in net outflows (from Challenger Life's investment portfolio rejig) but was able to attract about $400 million of external money during FY20.

Challenger Life - which includes annuities as well as other life products - saw total sales rise 13% to $5.2 billion. But total annuity sales were down about 12% to just $3.1 billion. Domestic annuity sales were -$0.9 billion and Japan sales were up $0.5 billion. Other life sales doubled to $2 billion.

Challenger gave FY21 guidance range of $390 million to $440 million, assuming lower expenses, defensive positioning of the $3 billion of Life cash and liquids' deployment over FY21.

It is expecting to pay 45% to 50% normalised dividend payout ratio.

