Tough year at Challenger

Challenger this morning reported $416 million in statutory net loss for FY20, as its investments fell by $750 million during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The -$416 million statutory NPAT is a stark contrast to previous years, where it reported $308 million in FY19 and $323 million in FY18.

Normalised NPAT was down 14% to $344 million -- after deducting for investment experience of $750 million and the $9 million cost associated with windup of a Fidante boutique.

Normalised pre-tax profit was $507 million (within guidance of $500 million to $507 million).

Funds management business - which includes multi-boutique Fidante Partners and institutional manager CIP Asset Management - ended FY20 with $80.6 billion in average FUM, up 4%. It generated net income of $8 million, up 5%.

Fidante Partners attracted $3.8 billion in net inflows ($2.3 billion from instos and $1.5 billion from retail) for the period with strong fixed income and equity flows. Its performance fees were up $11 million but Europe transaction fees were down $4 million. Similar ASX-listed business Pinnacle Investment Management has $3 billion in net inflows ($2.1 billion from instos and $0.9 billion from retail).

CIP Asset Management, which pivoted earlier from managing just Challenger Life assets to accepting external money as well, saw -$1.3 billion in net outflows (from Challenger Life's investment portfolio rejig) but was able to attract about $400 million of external money during FY20.

Challenger Life - which includes annuities as well as other life products - saw total sales rise 13% to $5.2 billion. But total annuity sales were down about 12% to just $3.1 billion. Domestic annuity sales were -$0.9 billion and Japan sales were up $0.5 billion. Other life sales doubled to $2 billion.

Challenger gave FY21 guidance range of $390 million to $440 million, assuming lower expenses, defensive positioning of the $3 billion of Life cash and liquids' deployment over FY21.

It is expecting to pay 45% to 50% normalised dividend payout ratio.