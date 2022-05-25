Total super assets grow to $3.4tn

APRA's latest quarterly superannuation performance statistics show the industry's total assets increased almost 10% over the past year.

Super assets totalled $3.4 trillion at the end of March 2022, a 9.7% increase from the year prior.

The total assets in MySuper products now sit at $927.9 billion as at the end of March 2022, which represents a 2.3% quarterly decrease but an annual increase of 10.4%.

APRA said these figures reflect strong investment performance and positive contributions growth due to COVID-19 fiscal stimulus.

However, the regulator noted that the March 2022 quarter reflects contributions beginning to revert to long-term trends and weaker investment performance.

APRA attributed the investment weakness to high interest rates, rising inflation that's been exacerbated by constrained supply chains and further uncertainty brought about by the Ukraine conflict.

Contributions totalled $31.87 billion for the quarter and $131.6 billion for the year ending March 2022, a 16% increase compared to the same period last year.

"The growth in contributions is largely reflective of strong economic growth over the past year," APRA said.

"The government's large fiscal stimulus in response to the onset of the COVID pandemic boosted household savings along with a stronger engagement with financial advice."

Member contributions totalled $6.3 billion for the quarter and $37.4 billion for the year ending March 2022.

Member contributions grew 60% year on year which was supported by higher household savings. However, APRA reinforced that member contributions have begun to revert to long term trends this quarter.

Benefit payments totalled $19.9 billion for the quarter and $83.9 billion for the year ending March 2022.

This is a decline of 7.2% and 23.8% respectively, which APRA said it anticipated as lump sum benefit payments have reverted to longer term trends following the removal of the Early Release Scheme.

APRA statistics laid bare the ramifications of the super early release scheme showing a relatively stable five-year trend of lump sum benefit payments of around $20 billion spiking to $37 billion in March 2020.

Logically, APRA charting made clear that during the period of the early release scheme net contributions flows dipped into negative territory.

Over the five-year period included in APRA's net contribution flow statistics, the time when the early release super scheme was available saw the steepest decline in net contribution flows.