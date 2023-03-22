Newspaper icon
Superannuation

The four stages of retirement

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 MAR 2023   4:30PM

When it comes to retirement, the Demographics Group director and co-founder Simon Kuestenmacher believes there are four very predictable stages for super funds to be aware of.

Speaking at the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds in Melbourne, Kuestenmacher elaborated on these stages, which include Holiday Vacation, Feeling Lost, Trial and Error, and Reinventing Ourselves.

In understanding these stages, Kuestenmacher said, super funds can better service their members as they head into their twilight years.

The first phase, Kuestenmacher said, is the Holiday Phase.

"This is a wonderful phase," he said.

"You've freed yourself from the shackles of the calendar that forces you to wake up at seven to go to the office... And you can play as much golf as you want. You might have a couple of stiff joints, but overall, all is in good shape!"

After a while, however, people get sick of this phase.

"Turns out the lack of structure is not actually all that conducive forever onwards," Kuestenmacher said.

"People often then feel lost... This is particularly the case for men who had their identity linked to their career or to their professional image."

Kustenmacher said this is a "nightmarish time" if not managed right.

"Expectation management is needed," he said.

"Ideally, just by knowing that those potential hurdles, you [super funds] could actually save marriages in advance by letting people know this...That's a nice little additional tool that super can offer."

To get out of the Feeling Lost phase, Kuestenmacher said, you have to reinvent yourself.

"You have to think through who you are and create a new identity and purpose in your life in retirement," he said.

"And if you get through this, you get to really enjoy this wonderful fourth retirement stage where you have a new wonderful golden life."

In the fourth stage, Kuestenmacher said: "You have a new purpose and if you manage your super savings, the right way, you even have the money that you need for it."

At the end of the day, Kuestenmacher said, that's the goal of super.

"The goal is actually creating all of these financial safeguards for people to ensure that people retire in dignity and have wonderful golden years," he said.

"And really, the goal of an industry should be to push as many people as they can to this fourth, final stage of retirement."

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees' 2023 Conference of Major Superannuation Funds. You can subscribe to AIST's free newsletter here.

Read more: Simon KuestenmacherConference of Major Superannuation FundsKustenmacher
Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

