TCorp hires CBA capital markets executive

The New South Wales Treasury Corporation has appointed a long-serving Commonwealth Bank executive to the role of head of funding and balance sheet.

Rob Kenna leads the team primarily responsible for raising debt in the form of bonds and managing the state's balance sheet.

Kenna spent 20 years at CBA, most recently as its head of programmatic funding for over a year.

His other leadership positions there included head of debt capital markets origination and managing director of debt markets.

TCorp general manager of financial markets said Simon Ling: "We extend a warm welcome to Rob, who brings deep market knowledge and experience in financial markets, combined with strong technical skills and expertise in managing complex stakeholder relationships."

TCorp manages about $103 billion in assets on behalf of the NSW public sector, according to its latest annual report.

It made a pre-tax profit of $74.9 million over FY20, down from $124 million compared to the prior corresponding period. TCorp returned $75.5 million to the state in its latest dividend payout.