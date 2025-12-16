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Insurance

TAL enhances TPD offering, support for self-employed customers

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  TUESDAY, 16 DEC 2025   12:29PM
TAL has introduced a new TPD support option to its flagship retail product and implemented additional support for self-employed customers around income protection.

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Read more: TALAccelerated ProtectionGavin TeichnerTAL Health for Life
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