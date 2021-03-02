T. Rowe Price expands in Asia

T. Rowe Price has expanded its research coverage with the establishment of a new office in Shanghai.

The investment firm announced it opened the new research office following the establishment of a wholly foreign-owned enterprise, T. Rowe Price Investment Consulting, in December last year.

The firm said the focus of the new office will be to grow and deepen its research coverage of China's rapidly growing investment universe, and to employ additional analysts on the ground who can cover Chinese companies locally.

T. Rowe Price said the move will further enhance its global research platform, which informs investment decisions across the firm's range of local, regional and global investment strategies.

Dai Wang, who joined the firm in 2014, has been selected to lead the new Shanghai office.

Dai has worked as a research analyst in T. Rowe Price's Equity Division covering Asian stocks in Hong Kong and in the firm's headquarters in the US.

T. Rowe Price head of international equity and co-head of global equity Justin Thomson said China is home to some of the most exciting business opportunities in the world.

"The opening of our office in Shanghai represents an important milestone for T. Rowe Price, both in terms of bolstering our coverage of and commitment to China, as well as our long-term plan to build a sustainable and diversified business in Asia Pacific," Thomson said.

"With more than 5000 names in its investment universe, [China] has emerged as the second largest equity market globally and is one of the broadest and deepest growth markets outside of the US."

Thomson said the new office will amplify T. Rowe Price's ability to conduct investment research locally and seize opportunities in the Chinese market for clients.

"We look forward to welcoming on board new mainland Chinese colleagues who will play an essential role in unearthing a wide range of carefully selected high-quality companies with strong future outlooks in the Chinese market," he said.