NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
T. Rowe Price expands in Asia
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 2 MAR 2021   11:55AM

T. Rowe Price has expanded its research coverage with the establishment of a new office in Shanghai.

The investment firm announced it opened the new research office following the establishment of a wholly foreign-owned enterprise, T. Rowe Price Investment Consulting, in December last year.

The firm said the focus of the new office will be to grow and deepen its research coverage of China's rapidly growing investment universe, and to employ additional analysts on the ground who can cover Chinese companies locally.

T. Rowe Price said the move will further enhance its global research platform, which informs investment decisions across the firm's range of local, regional and global investment strategies.

Dai Wang, who joined the firm in 2014, has been selected to lead the new Shanghai office.

Dai has worked as a research analyst in T. Rowe Price's Equity Division covering Asian stocks in Hong Kong and in the firm's headquarters in the US.

T. Rowe Price head of international equity and co-head of global equity Justin Thomson said China is home to some of the most exciting business opportunities in the world.

"The opening of our office in Shanghai represents an important milestone for T. Rowe Price, both in terms of bolstering our coverage of and commitment to China, as well as our long-term plan to build a sustainable and diversified business in Asia Pacific," Thomson said.

"With more than 5000 names in its investment universe, [China] has emerged as the second largest equity market globally and is one of the broadest and deepest growth markets outside of the US."

Thomson said the new office will amplify T. Rowe Price's ability to conduct investment research locally and seize opportunities in the Chinese market for clients.

"We look forward to welcoming on board new mainland Chinese colleagues who will play an essential role in unearthing a wide range of carefully selected high-quality companies with strong future outlooks in the Chinese market," he said.

Read more: T. Rowe Price Investment ConsultingJustin ThomsonDai Wang
VIEW COMMENTS
Editor's Choice
VanEck launches new ETFs
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:57AM
VanEck has expanded its range of ETFs, announcing two new offerings to join its new Global Clean Energy ETF.
Iress to deliver DDO solution
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:56AM
The financial services software company has announced its plans to launch a technological solution to meet the Design and Distribution Obligations (DDO), commencing 5 October 2021.
Capgemini names new managing director
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:54AM
Capgemini has named a new managing director for Australia and New Zealand, following the recent promotion of Olaf Pietschner.
Former Apogee adviser charged with deception
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:54AM
Victorian-based Ahmed Saad appeared in court after being charged with dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception for his role in an illegal retail superannuation scheme.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Cathy Doyle
Chair and Consultant
SUPER Recruiters
Howard Marks
Chairman
Oaktree Capital Management, LLC
Greg Kent
Partner
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Justin Arter
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
As chief executive of Cbus, Justin Arter heads a superannuation fund well positioned to survive the current wave of regulatory change. With just over six months under his belt, he shares his plans for the fund with Kanika Sood.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something joSytAFD