Super moves: Aware, VFMC, CareSuper, UniSuper, NGS

HESTA lowers investment fees ELIZA BAVIN | HESTA has dropped investment fees and costs across most of its core investment options.

BT adds to C-suite with new role ELIZA BAVIN | BT has appointed an inaugural chief product officer - digital, hiring from Macquarie.

Janus Henderson completes Rantum Capital acquisition VINNY VUCAGO | Janus Henderson has completed its acquisition of German private markets manager Rantum Capital after receiving the necessary regulatory approvals, expanding its private credit and private equity capabilities across Europe.