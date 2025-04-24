Super moves: Aware Super, Future Fund, Cbus

Michael Newbold has quit his role as head of aviation commercial at Sydney Airport and returned to the investment community focusing once again on transport and infrastructure.

After seven years at Australia's biggest and most profitable airport, Michael Newbold has joined Aware Super as a senior investment analyst.

During his time at Sydney Airport, he managed commercial aviation contracts and customer relationships as well as conducting advanced financial analysis.

One of his notable achievements was negotiating new aeronautical agreements with 51 airlines, which resulted in significant price increases.

Interestingly, before joining Sydney Airport, Newbold spent eight years analysing the company for several stockbrokers.

He worked at CBG Capital, the broker launched by CBG Asset Management in late 2014, and CIMB Asset Management as a research analyst covering the utility and infrastructure sectors.

Throughout his career, Newbold was consistently rated one of the top four analysts in his field.

Sydney Airport was acquired by IFM Investors and the US-based Global Infrastructure Partners for $23.6 billion in early 2022.

Meanwhile, Jai Sartori has been promoted to senior associate within Future Fund's economics and capital markets team.

He arrived at the sovereign wealth from Perpetual, where he started as a graduate in 2021.

Finally, Cbus Super has welcomed Mark Fagan to the board of directors.

Currently, Fagan is operating chief at The Australian Workers' Union.

The super fund noted: "Mark brings extensive skills to the board, including in regulatory and legislative compliance, financial reporting, business administration and employee relations. He also has experience in business reorganisation and oversight of the delivery of complex IT modernisation."

He takes over from Kade Wakefield, who has taken up a role as the director of workplace relations advisory at KPMG.

Cbus Super expressed gratitude to Wakefield for his service and commitment to its members.