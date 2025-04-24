Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Super moves: Aware Super, Future Fund, Cbus

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 24 APR 2025   2:28PM

Michael Newbold has quit his role as head of aviation commercial at Sydney Airport and returned to the investment community  focusing once again on transport and infrastructure.

After seven years at Australia's biggest and most profitable airport, Michael Newbold has joined Aware Super as a senior investment analyst.

During his time at  Sydney Airport, he managed commercial aviation contracts and customer relationships as well as conducting advanced financial analysis.

One of his notable achievements was negotiating new aeronautical agreements with 51 airlines, which resulted in significant price increases.

Interestingly, before joining Sydney Airport, Newbold spent eight years analysing the company for several stockbrokers.

He worked at CBG Capital, the broker launched by CBG Asset Management in late 2014, and CIMB Asset Management as a research analyst covering the utility and infrastructure sectors.

Throughout his career, Newbold was consistently rated one of the top four analysts in his field.

Sydney Airport was acquired by IFM Investors and the US-based Global Infrastructure Partners for $23.6 billion in early 2022.

Meanwhile, Jai Sartori has been promoted to senior associate within Future Fund's economics and capital markets team.

He arrived at the sovereign wealth from Perpetual, where he started as a graduate in 2021.

Finally, Cbus Super has welcomed Mark Fagan to the board of directors.

Currently, Fagan is operating chief at The Australian Workers' Union.

The super fund noted: "Mark brings extensive skills to the board, including in regulatory and legislative compliance, financial reporting, business administration and employee relations. He also has experience in business reorganisation and oversight of the delivery of complex IT modernisation."

He takes over from Kade Wakefield, who has taken up a role as the director of workplace relations advisory at KPMG.

Cbus Super expressed gratitude to Wakefield for his service and commitment to its members.

Read more: Sydney AirportMichael NewboldCbus SuperCBG Asset ManagementCBG CapitalCIMB Asset ManagementMark Fagan

Related News

Cbus rolls out Advice Essentials Plus
Cbus advice lead jumps to Aware
Cbus strategy chief exits
AustralianSuper real assets lead joins fund manager
Link shakes up board, names super industry veteran
Rainmaker names ESG leader super funds
AustralianSuper invests $2.5bn in Vantage Data Centers EMEA
Nuveen wins $190m super mandate
Cbus, EISS Super finalise merger
Biggest super funds face human rights complaints

Editor's Choice

Sidra Capital expands in Australia

KARREN VERGARA
Sidra Capital is expanding into the Australian market via the launch of a private credit fund that invests in the local mining and energy sectors.

Generation Development Group enters ASX 200

ANDREW MCKEAN
Generation Development Group has posted record inflows across its managed accounts and investment bonds businesses and capped off the milestone by entering the ASX 200.

UK watchdog to open Australian office

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will open an office in Australia so that the regulator can assist UK firms in entering the local market and vice versa.

Australian equity fund manager in a league of its own: Mercer survey

ANDREW MCKEAN
An Australian equity fund manager has run circles around its rivals over the year to March, according to Mercer's most recent investment survey.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Paul Heath

Paul Heath

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KODA CAPITAL PTY LTD
Koda Capital chief executive and founding partner Paul Heath grew up a stone's throw from the company's chair Steve Tucker in Perth. Their eventual collaboration gave rise to one of Australia's premier independent wealth management firms. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media