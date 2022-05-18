Super home buyer scheme fails to move the needle

At first glance, the government's superannuation plan for homebuyers seemed a compelling proposition, but concrete analysis has revealed that at best it's only a marginal measure.

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has applauded both major parties for recognising that housing affordability is a major issue for Australians and that homeownership is an important part of retirement.

However, while the Liberal party's proposed Super Home Buyer Scheme is an interesting proposal, FPA chief executive Sarah Abood said the devil may be in its detail.

Helping to demystify the hotly questioned policy, Abood said: "Under this proposal, a share of the member's first principal place of residence could be considered as an asset of their superannuation fund, like any other investment."

"From the super fund's perspective, the asset would be illiquid, and no income is generated while the fund holds a share of the home.

"On the other hand, the member might be saving some rent or mortgage interest and we presume that any capital gain would be tax-free to the fund, another potential positive."

Presumably, super funds would also need to track the value of the homes while held so it could the real value of members super.

Aside from super funds' obligations, fundamental gaps as to the regulation needed for the new home buyer policy cannot be understated, she said.

Abood noted that direct property is not a regulated financial product and that anyone can advise on this asset.

"If someone is getting their advice from a property developer or credit provider, the person's full financial situation might not be taken into account," she said.

"It's vital that people seek the advice of a professional financial planner before making any decisions that will affect their financial situation and their superannuation."

Notwithstanding greater clarity about the implementation, Abood believes the Coalition's proposal was interesting and certainly addressed a critical issue for many Australians.

House price effects

Less compelled by the super home buyer policy, Rainmaker Information identified the fact that most young people don't have enough superannuation to transfer across to a home purchase.

Even if they did use their super to make a home purchase, the transfer would hardly cover the pace of last year's house price increase.

According to APRA, it's not until men get to age 45 and women turn 50 that their average bank account balance hits the $50,000 threshold afforded to buyers in the government's plan.

This point reinforces that most young people will not have enough superannuation for this policy to have a penetrative impact. Of course, this assumption comes with the catch that the super home buyer scheme becomes policy.

Rainmaker executive director of research Alex Dunnin said: "While we can have an ideological argument about the policy, it's probably more useful to consider whether this policy will have much of an impact on anyone's ability to buy a home."

To illustrate his point, Dunnin referenced 2021 Australian Bureau of Statistics data that shows the median home price increased $250,000; going from $960,000 to $1.2 million.

This means that even with the assumption that individuals had enough superannuation saved to take full advantage of the government's deal, the $50,000 super transfer would only cover one-fifth of the 2021 price rise, a paltry 4% of the price itself, Dunnin said.

Certainly, while anything is helpful, the sheer magnitude of Rainmaker's findings makes clear that at best the super home buyer policy will only help at the margins.

Housing as a superannuation investment

In relation to the super home buyer policy much has been said about the validity of housing as a superannuation investment.

Financial Standard previously reported that Industry Super Australia said the new super scheme would lock people into hugely inflated mortgages and torpedo investment returns, leaving less for everyone at retirement.

While it's ostensibly true that a leading indicator of whether someone will have rough retirement is dependent on homeownership, does housing trump super?

Senator Jane Hume has called the putting of hands in the super honey pot for housing a "win, win."

However, while average house prices have had explosive growth and continue to be a cornerstone of wealth for many, surprisingly as a straight-up investment it's not so impressive when matched up against some alternatives, Dunnin put forward.

Rainmaker analysis revealed in the 10 years to the end of 2021, the ABS eight city house index increased only 6% pa, but in savage contrast, the Rainmaker MySuper index climbed 50% faster.

Over this 10-year period, an investment in the ASX would also have performed better than housing earning 11% pa.

Dunnin said: "Sure, you can't live in a superannuation account, but while we all need to live somewhere and many of us do end up buying our own home, as an investment it's not always what it's cracked up to be."

"For the average person, MySuper is a better investment than housing."

Dunnin said that if this policy shift has a purpose to liberalise superannuation and to allow people to invest in whatever they want, then this policy has delivered in spades.

Of note, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that you let people use their own money and don't lock it away from them.

But, if this policy is about addressing housing affordability and boosting homeownership itself, evidence suggests that the super home buyer scheme is but a drop in the ocean.