Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Super home buyer scheme fails to move the needle

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 MAY 2022   12:50PM

At first glance, the government's superannuation plan for homebuyers seemed a compelling proposition, but concrete analysis has revealed that at best it's only a marginal measure.

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has applauded both major parties for recognising that housing affordability is a major issue for Australians and that homeownership is an important part of retirement.

However, while the Liberal party's proposed Super Home Buyer Scheme is an interesting proposal, FPA chief executive Sarah Abood said the devil may be in its detail.

Helping to demystify the hotly questioned policy, Abood said: "Under this proposal, a share of the member's first principal place of residence could be considered as an asset of their superannuation fund, like any other investment."

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

"From the super fund's perspective, the asset would be illiquid, and no income is generated while the fund holds a share of the home.

"On the other hand, the member might be saving some rent or mortgage interest and we presume that any capital gain would be tax-free to the fund, another potential positive."

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

Presumably, super funds would also need to track the value of the homes while held so it could the real value of members super.

Aside from super funds' obligations, fundamental gaps as to the regulation needed for the new home buyer policy cannot be understated, she said.

Abood noted that direct property is not a regulated financial product and that anyone can advise on this asset.

"If someone is getting their advice from a property developer or credit provider, the person's full financial situation might not be taken into account," she said.

"It's vital that people seek the advice of a professional financial planner before making any decisions that will affect their financial situation and their superannuation."

Notwithstanding greater clarity about the implementation, Abood believes the Coalition's proposal was interesting and certainly addressed a critical issue for many Australians.

House price effects

Less compelled by the super home buyer policy, Rainmaker Information identified the fact that most young people don't have enough superannuation to transfer across to a home purchase.

Even if they did use their super to make a home purchase, the transfer would hardly cover the pace of last year's house price increase.

According to APRA, it's not until men get to age 45 and women turn 50 that their average bank account balance hits the $50,000 threshold afforded to buyers in the government's plan.

This point reinforces that most young people will not have enough superannuation for this policy to have a penetrative impact. Of course, this assumption comes with the catch that the super home buyer scheme becomes policy.

Rainmaker executive director of research Alex Dunnin said: "While we can have an ideological argument about the policy, it's probably more useful to consider whether this policy will have much of an impact on anyone's ability to buy a home."

To illustrate his point, Dunnin referenced 2021 Australian Bureau of Statistics data that shows the median home price increased $250,000; going from $960,000 to $1.2 million.

This means that even with the assumption that individuals had enough superannuation saved to take full advantage of the government's deal, the $50,000 super transfer would only cover one-fifth of the 2021 price rise, a paltry 4% of the price itself, Dunnin said.

Certainly, while anything is helpful, the sheer magnitude of Rainmaker's findings makes clear that at best the super home buyer policy will only help at the margins.

Housing as a superannuation investment

In relation to the super home buyer policy much has been said about the validity of housing as a superannuation investment.

Financial Standard previously reported that Industry Super Australia said the new super scheme would lock people into hugely inflated mortgages and torpedo investment returns, leaving less for everyone at retirement.

While it's ostensibly true that a leading indicator of whether someone will have rough retirement is dependent on homeownership, does housing trump super?

Senator Jane Hume has called the putting of hands in the super honey pot for housing a "win, win."

However, while average house prices have had explosive growth and continue to be a cornerstone of wealth for many, surprisingly as a straight-up investment it's not so impressive when matched up against some alternatives, Dunnin put forward.

Rainmaker analysis revealed in the 10 years to the end of 2021, the ABS eight city house index increased only 6% pa, but in savage contrast, the Rainmaker MySuper index climbed 50% faster.

Over this 10-year period, an investment in the ASX would also have performed better than housing earning 11% pa.

Dunnin said: "Sure, you can't live in a superannuation account, but while we all need to live somewhere and many of us do end up buying our own home, as an investment it's not always what it's cracked up to be."

"For the average person, MySuper is a better investment than housing."

Dunnin said that if this policy shift has a purpose to liberalise superannuation and to allow people to invest in whatever they want, then this policy has delivered in spades.

Of note, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that you let people use their own money and don't lock it away from them.

But, if this policy is about addressing housing affordability and boosting homeownership itself, evidence suggests that the super home buyer scheme is but a drop in the ocean.

Read more: Super Home Buyer SchemeFPAAlex DunninSarah AboodRainmaker InformationAPRAAustralian Bureau of StatisticsIndustry Super AustraliaScott MorrisonJane Hume
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Superannuation not a super solution to housing affordability
Industry pans early release superannuation policy
FPA names new chair
Government proposes further expansion of downsizer scheme
Good isn't good enough for the super system: Byres
Investment Leadership Awards finalists revealed
Super Guarantee increases now ironclad
APRA identifies NESS Super board deficiencies
We knew people would leave the advice industry: Hume
Top Aussie equities funds revealed

Editor's Choice

Industry pans early release superannuation policy

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Morrison government's re-election Hail Mary policy to allow early superannuation withdrawals to be used for house deposits has been widely condemned.

AXA IM adds to ESG fund suite

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
AXA Investment Managers has brought two new responsible investment funds to the Australian market.

ISPT selects new chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Industry Super Property Trust has named Chris Chapple of 151 Property Group as its new chief executive.

Charges laid in lengthy ASIC investigation

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A former financial adviser who was permanently banned in 2016 for using close to $2 million in client funds for his own use has now been charged with 17 offences related to the alleged fraudulent transfer of shares to himself.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Darryl Johnson

CO-FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
INTEGRATED PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS PTY LTD
Darryl Johnson was conned into running by a manager 15 years ago. Little did Johnson know, running would soon become his life's passion, and the lessons learnt from training and competing in ultramarathons would set him up for success in the finance world. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.