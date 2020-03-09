Super fund slashes fee

One of Australia's largest superannuation funds has dropped its pension fee by 40%, saving members $156 per year.

$48 billion industry fund Hostplus said will drop its pension fee from 1 April 2020, with the change set to reduce fees from $7.50 per week to $4.50 per week.

The news comes at a time when other major funds are increasing fees and Hostplus said its move will likely increase pressure on other parts of the super industry.

Hostplus chief executive David Elia said the lower pension fee will make Hostplus one of the lowest cost and best value pension product providers amongst major super funds.

"Hostplus' growth, in both members and assets under management, has been a material factor in its successful investment program, which in turn has seen it deliver market-leading net returns to its members for over 30 years," Elia said.

"That scale and performance has now contributed to the fund being able to realise and pass on to its retired members this significant fee reduction."

Elia said that Hostplus has maintained its core member administration fees at the current levels of $1.50 per week, or $78 per year, for the last 16 years.

It is also one of the very few funds that do not charge asset-based administration fees on either its superannuation or pension products.

"Unlike a straightforward, fixed, weekly dollar-based fee, asset-based fees which are a percentage of your account's balance, are often charged in addition to fixed fees by many funds and, and typically increase as your account balance does," Elia said.

"Hostplus is pleased to be able to continue to innovate and leverage its scale benefits and cost disciplines for the benefit of members."

"Our super account fee freeze, and now a significant reduction in our pension administration fee, continues to support our market-leading performance in both fees and net return performance."

Hostplus has around 1.2 million members and $48 billion in funds under management.