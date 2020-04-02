NEWS
Superannuation
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 2 APR 2020   12:20PM

Australia's superannuation sector is fighting a war on three different fronts, as the economic fallout of COVID-19 continues to bite.

New analysis from KPMG shows superannuation trustees are facing three competing sets of problems as they deal with the unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic, with investment governance, administration and operational effectiveness, and insurance all simultaneously competing for attention.

As a result of the government's Early Release Scheme (ERS), super funds find themselves implementing the means to fulfil their new responsibilities to members, while also finding their resources stretched as they deal with high volumes in their call centres.

KPMG partner Damian Ryan said funds also have to be conscious of the pressure on third-party service providers, noting their capacity was also being tested by the current scenario.

"One of the key challenges is how do super funds actually do their administration? Do they do it internally or do they do it externally through a third party?" Ryan said.

"That creates an additional challenge in this environment, because you're not only controlling what's happening in your own trustee office, but you're also worried about what's the ability of your service provider to deliver in a challenging environment."

Ryan admits though that the government's JobKeeper program may provide funds with some relief from the Early Release Scheme, as more Australians remain employed.

However Ryan is adamant the well publicised liquidity issues facing super funds still persist, noting the specific profile of each fund would determine the extent to which it is affected by the pandemic and any of the impacts of the government's range of initiatives in response.

Ryan said trustees find themselves having to reconsider the levels of liquidity they require, even if they hold enough liquidity to satisfy their regulatory requirements.

"If you're a fund or a trustee, you are investing for the long-term knowing that you don't need the liquidity until a member dies, retires or reaches another condition of release. So it's a 20, 30 or even 40 year relationship with your member," he pointed out.

"Although pandemics are one event that could happen, you've also got to say 'Well, what's the likelihood of that?'"

He said questions recently raised by Senator Jane Hume into the risk implications of mergers between industry funds with similar membership cohorts are probably appropriate, though said KPMG doesn't take a particular view on the issue.

Finally, KPMG highlights insurance in super as the third major issue facing the sector, referencing the issues posed by pandemic exclusions within group insurance policies which have recently caused a stir.

The firm said funds need to review and update their insurance offerings to ensure they meet the changing environment, taking into consideration pricing and member implications.

Ryan said funds need to be wary of a significant increase in insurance queries, particularly around disability claims relating to mental health as the new reality of social distancing and self-isolation impacts workers.

