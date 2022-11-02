Newspaper icon
Super education is professional development: ART

BY STAFF WRITER  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 NOV 2022   12:46PM

Learning about superannuation should be considered a part of an employee's professional development, according to Australian Retirement Trust members.

The super fund recently held a roundtable with some of its employers and found many believe super funds should be offering direct support to employers, including providing financial advisers to host education sessions with employees.

One participant said this should also be done while employees are on the clock, with time set aside to discuss their superannuation.

"It does go across wellbeing and professional development. I don't want to call [superannuation] an obligation, because the moment it is - it becomes a tick sheet," Brisbane Grammar School director of people and culture Esme Strydom said.

"I want to look at everything for employees, what is it I can do to make their lives better."

Also participating, BlueScope Australian people manager Charlotte Flower agreed super education should be rebranded to professional development, saying many employees don't realise what they're entitled to in later life.

"For example, the pension part [of retirement] is like a dark art. When we talk to some of our employees, they're surprised that they're eligible for [the age] pension as they're well paid and have good super schemes," she said.

"Showing them all the opportunities available to them is important, along with that education piece on what they can do in retirement and from a psychological perspective."

Read more: Australian Retirement TrustBlueScope AustralianBrisbane Grammar SchoolCharlotte FlowerEsme Strydom
