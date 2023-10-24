Super bequest reform can boost charitable giving by billions: Report

Superannuation bequest reform enabling Australians to channel unspent funds to a nominated charity tax-free upon death, could boost charitable giving by up to $21.9 billion annually by 2060.

A report by Impact Economics and Policy, commissioned by Philanthropy Australia, says policy settings, particularly the imposition of a 17% tax on bequests to charities from superannuation, deter Australians from allocating a portion of their remaining super savings to charitable causes posthumously.

Besides tax implications, the Charitable Superannuation Bequests: Making Giving Easy report explains that the procedure for bequeathing superannuation to charities is complex; currently, individuals can't directly allocate funds from any remaining super to charities posthumously.

Instead, individuals must have a valid will in place that nominates a charity, and then rely on the discretion of the superannuation fund trustee to transfer the moneys to the executor of the estate for distribution to the charity. However, due to the complexity, time, and costs involved, this option remains relatively underutilised by most people.

The report advocates for the removal of the 17% tax on superannuation death benefits directed to charities and calls for an amendment to legislation whereby charities could be a direct recipient of a death benefit nomination.

Impact Economics and Policy modelling suggests these reforms could generate an additional income for charities ranging between $64.6 billion and $260.4 billion from superannuation bequests over the period leading to 2060.

Philanthropy Australia chief executive Jack Heath said: "This reform can transform giving in Australia. It would also streamline tax policy and remove the anomaly that if you donate to a charity the day before you die you get a tax break but if it goes to charity the day after your death the charity loses up to 17%."

The proposed reform to super bequests is poised for a favourable reception among the broader community, as evidenced by a November 2022 poll by research firm Redbridge. Surveying over 2500 Australians, the poll revealed a 75% support for the super bequest reform.

Though, Heath stressed the importance of a deliberate approach to implementing the reform, with a particular focus on consultation with the superannuation industry.

"As the report itself states, it's critical to have a consultation process with the superannuation industry, so there's time for them to discuss and consider the reform, and so government can leverage the industry's expertise on policy design and implementation issues," he said.

"In the end, this reform will have transformational impact, with tens of billions in additional funds flowing to charity. It would play a huge role in a great national endeavour - working to make Australia one of the more generous and giving nations on Earth."

Notably, Australians demonstrated their generosity by contributing around $13.4 billion to charities in 2021. But, when compared to many other nations, the proportion of charitable donations relative to national income falls short.

The government has set forth a goal to double charitable giving by 2030, entrusting the Productivity Commission with the task of proposing policies that could propel Australia towards achieving this objective.