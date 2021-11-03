Super advice gains traction: Research

While two in five Australians believe financial advice is unaffordable, more are reaching out to their superannuation fund for guidance.

This is according to Investment Trends' 2021 Financial advice report, which found that only 1.8 million Aussies use a financial adviser, a figure that has been on the decline by 100,000 per year since 2020.

Perceived high costs and lack of investible funds remain the main barriers to seeking advice among those who have unmet advice needs, which Investment Trends calculates to be 61% of the eligible population.

Those with unmet needs said they would turn to their super fund for advice as some 1.5 million members have approached their fund representative for advice over the last 12 months alone.

Advice relating to additional super contributions and changing investment options were the most common inquiries. The top barriers holding back members from seeking advice from their fund are unclear costs and a lack of awareness about the advice topics available.

Last year, the survey found an increase in the proportion of advised clients who believe their financial position has improved thanks to their financial adviser, who helped clients grow portfolios by $140,000 on average.

This led to increased client satisfaction with their adviser and super fund representative across all 18 key service metrics, Investment Trends associate research director Kurt Mayell said.

Consequently, loyalty among satisfied advised clients has grown to a score of 75%, up from 62% in 2020.

"The pandemic has prompted many to consider their financial situation and many Australians are now looking to expedite their decision to seek or consider advice options. Over the next two years, there is likely to be significant demand for advice in areas such as tax reduction strategies, capital preservation, and ESG investing," he said.