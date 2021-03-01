NEWS
Economics
Stimulus, ERS boost financial comfort
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 1 MAR 2021   12:39PM

The government's stimulus spending, and reforms like the early release scheme, have boosted Australian financial comfort to record highs despite the impact of COVID-19.

The ME Bank Household Financial Comfort Index improved by 2% to 5.89 out of 10 during the six months to December 2020.

This is 5% higher than December 2019 or prior to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

ME Bank said, as a result, the overall comfort index reached its highest level since the survey began in October 2011. It is also 7% higher than the historical average (5.50).

"Indeed, the key finding of this report is that government and to a lesser extent other sources of economic and financial support together with significant financial actions by households have temporarily offset the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and boosted the financial resilience of most households - albeit this varies across and within different life stages, the workforce and regions," the report said.

"Moreover, notwithstanding the easing of domestic COVID-19 restrictions and the continued rebound in economic activity over the past six months, the comfort of some households - especially those with low comfort - has begun to fall as financial support was withdrawn from some households."

When broken down by financial comfort levels, households with 'low 0-4 comfort levels' reported a substantial decrease in comfort (down 4% to 3.36) in the past six months to December 2020.

However, this is still 2% higher than its historical average prior to the pandemic.

In contrast, on average, households with 'mid 5-7 comfort levels' reported comfort at a record level, following another small increase of 1% to an index of 6.47 in December 2020, while the comfort of households with 'high 8-10 comfort levels' rose by 1% to an index of 8.61.

The survey found that small gains in households with high and medium levels of comfort were partly offset by a significant easing in the comfort of households with low comfort levels over the six months to December.

"Government welfare assistance and wage subsidies have significantly supported incomes and, in some cases, significantly temporarily increased incomes," the report said.

"This includes some employed (JobKeeper) and unemployed (JobSeeker) and supplements for a wide range of households receiving income support (such as aged pensioners, youth, sick, students, carers and parents)."

The report said that while there are several households with lower incomes than prior to the pandemic the financial actions they took have assisted, including drawing on their superannuation.

"A significant number of households have also taken various financial actions. For instance, some have increased or dipped into cash savings, reduced overspending and drawn on long term savings (in particular, superannuation) as well as delayed bill payments and, to a much lesser extent, deferred loan payment," it said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

ME Bank Household Financial Comfort Index
