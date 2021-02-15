Statewide warns of cold calls to members

Statewide Super has warned community members about financial services organisations making unsolicited phone calls, offering high-cost financial advice and unrealistic return promises.

The caution comes after one of its long-term members received an unsolicited phone call from an unnamed superannuation advice group.

Statewide said the member lost more than $3000 in fees and other costs associated with the advice and the transfer.

"The member, who received the unsolicited call, was advised to roll his super balance over into another fund with the enticement of a projected $60,000 benefit," Statewide said.

"The council worker was also promised he would be provided with a superior level of insurance cover only to be told he was ineligible due to his Type 2 Diabetes after he initiated the roll over."

Statewide general manager, distribution and advice Lisa Palmer said the member has since rolled his money back into Statewide Super and the industry fund was able to continue the insurance cover associated with the super account.

"The good news is this member spoke with us after feeling really uneasy about his decision and we were able to help him reverse the transfer, and continue his insurance cover," Palmer said.

"However, this isn't always the case and we hear all too often of people who lose a lot of money when they are enticed into making decisions that don't consider all of their financial needs."

Palmer said the fund is encouraging people to be cautious of receiving cold calls about finances, superannuation or banking.

"If you're ever in doubt about the adviser, or their advice, we encourage you to contact your existing provider or get a second opinion before taking action," Palmer said.

"Advice from these types of groups can have a fairly significant fee attached, so make sure you are comfortable with the costs before you agree to proceed."