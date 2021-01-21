NEWS
Executive Appointments
State Super names new chief investment officer
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 21 JAN 2021   2:11PM

State Super has appointed a new chief investment officer, replacing Gary Gabriel who departed for VFMC last year.

Charles Wu has been affirmed in the role, promoted from deputy chief investment officer and general manager, defined contribution investments.

Wu joined the government fund in 2015 as head of asset allocation and risk, and was later appointed general manager, asset allocation before taking on his most recent role. He took over in an acting capacity late last year.

"I look forward to continuing to deliver value for our members. It is exciting to take on these responsibilities in the midst of ongoing market challenges," Wu said.

He replaces Gabriel who served as chief investment officer for close to two years. He departed in October last year, joining VFMC as head of portfolio management group.

"During his time with State Super, Charles has made a significant contribution to our investment performance in an extremely challenging environment, resulting in State Super's growth and balanced funds consistently being in the top quartile on a risk adjusted basis," State Super's chief executive John Livanas said.

"Charles' approach to risk management has allowed State Super to successfully navigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on capital markets. With Gary Gabriel's departure, Charles is now ready to step up to the ultimate investment leadership role as CIO."

Jonathan Chung will take over as general manager, defined contributions and is also senior manager, portfolio risk.

State Super has also appointed Keri Pratt to the role of general manager, defined benefits, assets and liabilities. She was previously head of strategic partnerships at the fund.

She brings extensive experience in financial services, having previously served as head of institutional sales at Franklin Templeton and head of client service at GMO Australia among others.

Pratt also currently holds a number of directorships including with Crescent Wealth, Guild Group, CIMA Society and the ACT Government.

