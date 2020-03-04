NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Stanford Brown hires Deloitte director, acquires firm
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 MAR 2020   12:33PM

The Sydney wealth and advice firm has hired a senior director from Deloitte, as it kicks off its accounting offering with an acquisition of a local practice.

Stanford Brown has appointed Dean Crossingham to head the accounting business. Crossingham was most recently a director in Deloitte's family enterprise and commercial advisory and has 15 years of experience.

To kick off the unit, Stanford Brown has acquired a local accounting business Clem Hill & Associates, based in Sydney's Crows Nest.

"We are delighted to welcome the staff and clients of Clem Hill & Associates to Stanford Brown, and to have fulfilled a long-held ambition to offer our clients tax and accounting services," Stanford Brown chief executive Jonathan Hoyle said.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

Stanford Brown has three main businesses: private wealth (planning, insurance, tax and portfolio management for high-net-worth and small business owners), multi-sector portfolio manager Soteria Capital and corporate wellness consultant BeneFit3.

Hoyle flagged the firm's intention to expand into accounting in October last year, as first reported by Financial Standard.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

The rationale was that having financial planning and accounting under the same roof is efficient and allow for concurrent planning (both use similar type of data), favored by clients, and provides better data security than using two different providers.

Hoyle said the firm would consider acquiring an accounting practice or hiring accountants to build the unit.

At the same time, Stanford Brown has also kept an eye out for advice practices up for sale, and in December announced the acquisition of one such firm from Godfrey Penbroke.

World Square Financial Services was founded by former NAB Private Bank financial adviser Robert Wiggins, and specialises in advising high net worth clients and families.

Read more: Clem HillJonathan HoyleDean Crossingham
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Stanford Brown acquires Sydney advice firm
Stanford Brown eyes expansion
Advice firm ramps up managed accounts play
For Stanford Brown, life begins at 30
Managed Accounts Forum survey open
Managed accounts forum unveils new format, adviser focus
Fight for workplace equality and diversity far from over
Netwealth partners for new private label
Stanford Brown hires former Philo Capital CIO
PROFILE: Stanford Brown chief executive Jonathan Hoyle
Editor's Choice
Madison advisers loyal amid sale
KANIKA SOOD
Madison Financial Group has held on to its adviser numbers, as PwC and Seaview Consulting give prospective buyers a closer look at the advice group's numbers on behalf of OneVue.
Northern Trust climbs custody league tables
HARRISON WORLEY
Northern Trust has rocketed up the asset servicing performance tables, after adding almost 30% to its assets under custody in the second half of 2019.
Colonial First State cuts fees, closes legacy options
KANIKA SOOD
Colonial First State has cut fees for about 200,000 members and will close some legacy options in FirstChoice Employer Super, as it simplifies its product line and phases out grandfathered commissions.
Aussie at center of international scheme
ELIZA BAVIN
An Australian has been named by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as being at the center of a massive international business coaching scheme that "swindled" veterans and the elderly out of millions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
5
DWS APAC Investment Outlook for Q2 2020 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Robbie Campo
GROUP EXECUTIVE, BRAND, ADVOCACY, MARKETING AND PRODUCT
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
From her strong focus on women, to advocating for the benefits of industry super, a sense of equality and social justice has underscored all that Cbus brand, advocacy and product group executive Robbie Campo has done. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something H8FanYKr