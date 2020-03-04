Stanford Brown hires Deloitte director, acquires firm

The Sydney wealth and advice firm has hired a senior director from Deloitte, as it kicks off its accounting offering with an acquisition of a local practice.

Stanford Brown has appointed Dean Crossingham to head the accounting business. Crossingham was most recently a director in Deloitte's family enterprise and commercial advisory and has 15 years of experience.

To kick off the unit, Stanford Brown has acquired a local accounting business Clem Hill & Associates, based in Sydney's Crows Nest.

"We are delighted to welcome the staff and clients of Clem Hill & Associates to Stanford Brown, and to have fulfilled a long-held ambition to offer our clients tax and accounting services," Stanford Brown chief executive Jonathan Hoyle said.

Stanford Brown has three main businesses: private wealth (planning, insurance, tax and portfolio management for high-net-worth and small business owners), multi-sector portfolio manager Soteria Capital and corporate wellness consultant BeneFit3.

Hoyle flagged the firm's intention to expand into accounting in October last year, as first reported by Financial Standard.

The rationale was that having financial planning and accounting under the same roof is efficient and allow for concurrent planning (both use similar type of data), favored by clients, and provides better data security than using two different providers.

Hoyle said the firm would consider acquiring an accounting practice or hiring accountants to build the unit.

At the same time, Stanford Brown has also kept an eye out for advice practices up for sale, and in December announced the acquisition of one such firm from Godfrey Penbroke.

World Square Financial Services was founded by former NAB Private Bank financial adviser Robert Wiggins, and specialises in advising high net worth clients and families.