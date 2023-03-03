Stafford Capital adds superannuation lead

Stafford Capital Partners has appointed Stephen Milburn-Pyle, former head of the Australia Post Superannuation Scheme to its credit investment committee.

Milburn-Pyle joined Australia Post in 2005 to manage the investment strategy and was promoted to general manager of superannuation six years later.

He was responsible for the strategic and operational management of the $8 billion defined benefit corporate super fund until its transfer into Australian Retirement Trust last year.

Before his 17 years with Australia Post, Milburn-Pine spent two years running research at UniSuper and 14 years at Towers perrin as an investment consultant.

Once appointed to Australia Post Super, Milburn-Pyle Stephen has worked with Stafford in the timberland, infrastructure, private equity, and private credit sectors.

In 2017 Stafford launched a dedicated private credit strategy or the APSS, the Stafford Credit Opportunity Trust (SCOT).

Five years later, Stafford launched the Stafford Private Credit Income Opportunities Fund seeded with a $132 million NAV secondary transaction.

Stafford Capital Partners chair Brett Himbury said Milburn-Pyle's experience working at APSS, including his oversight of SCOT, makes him a strong addition to our credit investment committee.

"He will work with the other committee members - including our co-founder Geoff Norman - to oversee and drive Stafford's credit investing activities worldwide."

Milburn-Pyle said during his time as manager of the APSS, his team developed a strategic relationship with Stafford, focussing on ways to diversify the portfolio.

"The Stafford team worked closely with us to develop and deliver on our private credit strategy which could provide current income, low market correlation and attractive overall net returns."

"They have been a long-valued partner in this respect. I'm very pleased to join the investment committee to support Stafford's ongoing work in the private credit market."