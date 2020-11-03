NEWS
Superannuation
Spaceship delivers for millennials
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 3 NOV 2020   12:28PM

Spaceship is the best-value superannuation for younger members, which, based on new research, is outperforming its competitors by a long shot.

Rainmaker's newly-released June 2020 Benchmarking report found Spaceship outclassed its peers in terms of performance over a one-year and three-year period, delivering 11.9% p.a. and 12.3% p.a. respectively. Future Super came in second, returning 3.3% p.a. and 5.6% p.a. respectively.

Over the longer term, QSuper came out on top with 6.5% p.a. on a five-year basis. For the same period, Aware Super delivered 5.4% p.a. while Media Super returned 5.2% p.a. for younger members.

Rainmaker examined single-strategy products against lifecycle products for members in their 20s.

Investment returns, which normally assume a $50,000 balance, were then adjusted to reflect a $5000 average account balance (insurance costs were excluded).

"The way super funds structure their fees mean young members pay disproportionately higher fees than older people. This leaves superannuation open to claims it's a product designed only for old people," the report read.

"In 2020, default MySuper products charged on average 0.15% p.a. for administration, 0.8% p.a. for investment management and $78 p.a. for member account-keeping."

For its balanced fund (invested in 54.5% listed equities), AustralianSuper for example, charges admin fees of $117 per year ($2.25 per week) and 0.04% based on the account balance, as well 0.60% of investment fees deducted from the member's total balance.

Spaceship's flagship GrowthX option (invested in 88% listed equities) charges admin fees of $78 per year and 0.795% for every $50,000 invested, as well as investment fees of 0.195% from the member's total balance.

Rainmaker found an average older member pays about 1% p.a. in fees. Younger members on the other hand can pay as high as 8% p.a. (before the fee-cap cuts in). Factoring in insurance, they can pay as much as 25% annually.

Four of the best 10 funds for young people were lifecycle products. Three of the top 10 super funds were retail funds and the rest were not-for-profit funds.

Elsewhere in the report, Rainmaker's MySuper index returned its first negative financial year return since the Global Financial Crisis of -0.90% at the end of FY20.

The index registered 5.1% p.a. (three years), 5.5% p.a. (five years) and 7.5% p.a. (10 years).

