SimCorp names new country manager for Australia

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 16 JAN 2024   12:39PM

SimCorp has appointed Enzo Cotroneo as its new country manager for Australia, tasking him with spearheading business development and the strategic direction for the investment firm's growth in the local market.

Cotroneo, who's appointment took effect on January 2, brings over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry.

He was most recently head of securities services for HSBC in Australia and New Zealand.

His past roles also include head of custody and fund services at Citi as well as executive director of relationship management and sales at JP Morgan.

"Australia plays a crucial role in SimCorp's growth strategy, and we are committed to expanding our presence in this dynamic market," said SimCorp managing director for APAC Edward Bee.

"Leveraging his extensive expertise in the financial services industry, Enzo brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, coupled with a profound understanding of our clients and the industry landscape."

Following APRA's recommendations, the superannuation industry has seen a substantial consolidation, with the number of funds dropping from 389 in 2010 to around 120 today.

According to SimCorp, this trend towards fewer, larger funds is driving ongoing M&A activity and operational efficiency, presenting "promising opportunities" for technology providers.

Cotroneo noted that advanced technology and data are becoming crucial in supporting larger funds, predicting more strategic conversations about target operating models than enable greater focus on core business.

"This entails data, seamless processes in the full investment value chain, redeployment of scarce resources as well as access to continuous innovation," Cotroneo said.

In 2022, SimCorp and Challenger launched Artega Investment Administration, a joint venture leveraging the former's technology for investment management services, covering front, middle, and back-office operations for Australian asset managers and owners.

Artega has subsequently onboarded several specialised investment managers into its services, such as Alphinity Investment Management, OX Capital Management, and Bentham Asset Management.

"As we continue our strategic expansion throughout Australia, I'm confident that, with Enzo Cotroneo's leadership and the backing of SimCorp's global organisation, we've established the optimal foundation to accelerate our growth in the market," Bee commented.

Editor's note: Financial Standard is owned by ISS Stoxx which is a subsidiary Deutsche Börse Group; SimCorp is also a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse Group.

