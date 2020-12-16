NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Senior appointments at HLB Mann Judd
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 DEC 2020   12:31PM

HLB Mann Judd has made several director appointments in its Adelaide and Sydney offices, including a new tax director in the South Australian firm.

Peter Wirtz will take on the position of tax director in Adelaide, an appointment which HLB Mann Judd Australasian Association chair Tony Fittler said reflects increased client demand and the strength of the firm's personnel.

"Peter Wirtz comes to HLB Mann Judd Adelaide with considerable experience and is widely considered a leading specialist in R&D tax credits and incentives," he said.

"South Australian clients will benefit from his advice and experience in the field."

Wirtz has 20 years' experience in professional services throughout Australia, South Africa, Brazil, China and Japan.

His remit will be the provision of tax consulting services to Australian-based companies, ranging from start-up to multinational in size.

Additionally, in Sydney the firm has announced several promotions within its tax consulting and business advisory divisions, effective from 1 January 2021.

Lauren Whelan has been appointed director - tax consulting. Having joined the company as a graduate in 2012, Whelan practices in tax compliance and consulting for corporates.

Peter Bardos has been appointed director - tax consulting. He is a tax compliance and consulting director, having joined HLB Mann Judd in 2009.

Andrew Ash has been appointed director - business advisory. Ash specialises in assisting business owners and their families with achieving strategic objectives.

Georgina Ridhalgh has been appointed director - business advisory. She works primarily with family businesses and large high net worth family groups.

Lastly, Tom Roberts has been appointed director - business advisory. Roberts commenced his career with HLB Mann Judd's corporate tax division in 2008. He spent the early part of his career advising large corporate entities including ASX listed and multinational businesses.

The new appointments in Adelaide and Sydney follow the appointment of three new partners and three new directors in the Adelaide, Perth and Wollongong offices in the past year.

"These appointments are a reflection of the strong growth across the member firms in the HLB Mann Judd Australasian Association. They join 90 partners and directors and 550 staff members in providing advice and services to a wide range of business organisations and private clients," Fittler said.

"It's undoubtedly been a challenging year for businesses, but this also presents an opportunity for future leaders to step up and take on added responsibility. Most of the new directors in Sydney have been with HLB Mann Judd for a number of years and have continued to excel in their areas of expertise by guiding clients through this time of uncertainty."

Read more: HLB Mann JuddPeter WirtzHLB Mann Judd Australasian AssociationAndrew AshLauren WhelanTom RobertsTony FittlerGeorgina RidhalghPeter Bardos
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
IPOs halve off the back of COVID-19
HLB appoints chair
ERS emerges as tax loophole for expats
Expats sweat as main residence CGT cut-off looms
Please be aware of the nearest exit
Formalising feedback creates trust: HBL Mann Judd
New partners at HLB Mann Judd
The growing risk to financial advisers
Best of times, worst of times for advice
Risk advisory firms merge
Editor's Choice
ETF industry revenues revealed
KANIKA SOOD
Fund managers reaped $211 million in revenue from listing their strategies in ASX's ETF marketplace in the year to September, with BetaShares taking the biggest slice.
ASIC unveils school banking program review
KARREN VERGARA
School banking programs are marketed as a force for good in the community, targeting vulnerable customers in young children who don't end up improving their financial management behaviour, ASIC's two-year review found.
Super leaves gig economy behind
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Less than 1.5% of gig economy workers are contributing to a superannuation account, a new report from the Actuaries Institute reveals.
Redpoint wins $50m mandate
ELIZA BAVIN
Redpoint Investment has won a $50 million socially responsible investing (SRI) mandate within JANA's SRI Australian Share Trust.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 7lzOFpl4