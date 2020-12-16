Senior appointments at HLB Mann Judd

HLB Mann Judd has made several director appointments in its Adelaide and Sydney offices, including a new tax director in the South Australian firm.

Peter Wirtz will take on the position of tax director in Adelaide, an appointment which HLB Mann Judd Australasian Association chair Tony Fittler said reflects increased client demand and the strength of the firm's personnel.

"Peter Wirtz comes to HLB Mann Judd Adelaide with considerable experience and is widely considered a leading specialist in R&D tax credits and incentives," he said.

"South Australian clients will benefit from his advice and experience in the field."

Wirtz has 20 years' experience in professional services throughout Australia, South Africa, Brazil, China and Japan.

His remit will be the provision of tax consulting services to Australian-based companies, ranging from start-up to multinational in size.

Additionally, in Sydney the firm has announced several promotions within its tax consulting and business advisory divisions, effective from 1 January 2021.

Lauren Whelan has been appointed director - tax consulting. Having joined the company as a graduate in 2012, Whelan practices in tax compliance and consulting for corporates.

Peter Bardos has been appointed director - tax consulting. He is a tax compliance and consulting director, having joined HLB Mann Judd in 2009.

Andrew Ash has been appointed director - business advisory. Ash specialises in assisting business owners and their families with achieving strategic objectives.

Georgina Ridhalgh has been appointed director - business advisory. She works primarily with family businesses and large high net worth family groups.

Lastly, Tom Roberts has been appointed director - business advisory. Roberts commenced his career with HLB Mann Judd's corporate tax division in 2008. He spent the early part of his career advising large corporate entities including ASX listed and multinational businesses.

The new appointments in Adelaide and Sydney follow the appointment of three new partners and three new directors in the Adelaide, Perth and Wollongong offices in the past year.

"These appointments are a reflection of the strong growth across the member firms in the HLB Mann Judd Australasian Association. They join 90 partners and directors and 550 staff members in providing advice and services to a wide range of business organisations and private clients," Fittler said.

"It's undoubtedly been a challenging year for businesses, but this also presents an opportunity for future leaders to step up and take on added responsibility. Most of the new directors in Sydney have been with HLB Mann Judd for a number of years and have continued to excel in their areas of expertise by guiding clients through this time of uncertainty."