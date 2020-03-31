Schroders appoints regional leadership

Schroders has promoted from within to appoint leaders for its Asia Pacific operations.

Schroders country head for Australia Chris Durack has been appointed co-head of Asia Pacific, in a move designed to support the firm's growth in the region.

Durack will retain his position as chief executive of Schroders Australia, and take the regional reins in the second quarter alongside Singapore country head, Susan Soh.

Durack and Soh step into the vacancy left behind after the promotion of Lieven Debruyne from chief executive Asia Pacific to global head of distribution earlier this year.

Additionally, the firm has appointed former Pictet Asset Management managing director Noriaki Kurose as country head of the firm's Japanese office.

Schroders Group chief executive Peter Harrison said the appointments underlined the firm's commitment to the region.

"Schroders recognises the importance of the Asia Pacific region, which has seen rapid growth and offers continued opportunities for our clients," Harrison said.

"Our focus on the region is a key part of our ongoing strategy, so it is critical for us to ensure we have best-in-class leadership, ensuring we can meet the needs of new and existing clients."

Debruyne said he was "pleased" to hand leadership of the region to Durack and Soh.

"With their combined wealth of industry and client engagement experience, our strong performing business across Asia Pacific is well positioned for the next stage of growth," Debruyne said.

Separately, the firm has been preparing to bring a private equity fund to Australia later this year, with plans afoot to use a fund-of-fund structure to invest in externally-managed private equity funds.

The offering sits under the Schroder Adveq brand, which manages about $15 billion globally in primary, secondary and co-investments in the private markets.