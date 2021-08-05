NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments
Sponsored by

Schroders APAC co-head departs

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 5 AUG 2021   12:17PM

After a decade with Schroders, its Asia Pacific co-chief executive has resigned and will depart the firm in October due to a change in family circumstances.

Chris Durack is set to depart Schroders. He was first appointed to the role, alongside Susan Soh in 2020, having expanded his responsibilities as Schroders Australia chief executive.

Soh will now take on the role of head of Asia Pacific.

Durack joined Schroders as head of distribution in Australia in 2011 and prior to this was chief executive of NSW State Super Corporation.

He went on to become Schroders chief executive of Hong Kong before taking over from Greg Cooper as chief executive of Australia in 2018.

Schroders then appointed Sam Hallinan as chief executive for Australia in February with the intention that Durack would focus on the APAC region responsibilities.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Durack's departure comes due to a change in family health circumstances which has prevented a planned relocation to Asia to continue his APAC leadership responsibilities.

"During my decade long tenure at Schroders, I have had the privilege of working with and learning from great colleagues and clients for which I am hugely grateful. Schroders remains extremely well positioned to capture growth opportunities and I wish the business every success for the future," Durack said.

Schroders Group chief executive Peter Harrison added: "Chris leaves Schroders with a track record of success in the roles he has held over the last decade. As co-head of Asia Pacific, his focus on collaboration and greater inclusion across the leadership teams in the region has helped to ensure cultural and strategic settings for the ongoing success of our business and our clients."

Durack previously told Financial Standard that an integral part of his role has been guiding Schroders' clients to migrate their portfolios towards real assets such as private equity, infrastructure, and private debt which in turn has influenced his personal investments.

"Having had worked with clients on the complexities involved in their portfolios I can see that these assets may be genuinely diversifying but it is also important in making sure they have the right governance framework applying to management as well," he said.

"In any sort of area of investment, you need to have a clear sense of your objectives, what is trying to be achieved and what is required to achieve it."

Read more: Chris DurackGreg CooperNSW State Super CorporationPeter HarrisonSam HallinanSchroders AustraliaSchroders GroupSusan Soh
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Colonial First State adds to board
Schroders creates Aussie fixed income role
Capital Group hires T.Rowe Price executive
Schroders head of distribution exits
Schroders Capital adds private assets unit
Schroders launches new fund
Schroders buys stake in debt manager
Yarra completes acquisition
Schroders appoints new chief executive
Investor expectations pie in the sky: Schroders

Editor's Choice

Former QIC managing director joins Northleaf

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
The former managing director of business development at QIC is taking on a new role with private markets investment firm Northleaf Capital Partners.

Investors lose in viral stock picks

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:32PM
According to new analysis, stock picks which became popular on Facebook, Reddit and Twitter were almost guaranteed to see investors lose money.

Contango appoints two distribution leads

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:29PM
Contango Asset Management is expanding its distribution capabilities in appointing a new lead and head of retail.

Evalesco acquires boutique firm

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:12PM
Evalesco Financial Services recently finalised the acquisition of former Association of Financial Advisers national president Marc Bineham's advice firm.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

OCT
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Dummett

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PTY LTD
Chief executive of ClearView Financial Advice and Matrix Planning Solutions Allison Dummett has mastered the art of saying 'yes'. Moving across the world for adventure, she tells Elizabeth McArthur how she never shied away from opportunity.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.