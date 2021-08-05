Schroders APAC co-head departs

After a decade with Schroders, its Asia Pacific co-chief executive has resigned and will depart the firm in October due to a change in family circumstances.

Chris Durack is set to depart Schroders. He was first appointed to the role, alongside Susan Soh in 2020, having expanded his responsibilities as Schroders Australia chief executive.

Soh will now take on the role of head of Asia Pacific.

Durack joined Schroders as head of distribution in Australia in 2011 and prior to this was chief executive of NSW State Super Corporation.

He went on to become Schroders chief executive of Hong Kong before taking over from Greg Cooper as chief executive of Australia in 2018.

Schroders then appointed Sam Hallinan as chief executive for Australia in February with the intention that Durack would focus on the APAC region responsibilities.

Durack's departure comes due to a change in family health circumstances which has prevented a planned relocation to Asia to continue his APAC leadership responsibilities.

"During my decade long tenure at Schroders, I have had the privilege of working with and learning from great colleagues and clients for which I am hugely grateful. Schroders remains extremely well positioned to capture growth opportunities and I wish the business every success for the future," Durack said.

Schroders Group chief executive Peter Harrison added: "Chris leaves Schroders with a track record of success in the roles he has held over the last decade. As co-head of Asia Pacific, his focus on collaboration and greater inclusion across the leadership teams in the region has helped to ensure cultural and strategic settings for the ongoing success of our business and our clients."

Durack previously told Financial Standard that an integral part of his role has been guiding Schroders' clients to migrate their portfolios towards real assets such as private equity, infrastructure, and private debt which in turn has influenced his personal investments.

"Having had worked with clients on the complexities involved in their portfolios I can see that these assets may be genuinely diversifying but it is also important in making sure they have the right governance framework applying to management as well," he said.

"In any sort of area of investment, you need to have a clear sense of your objectives, what is trying to be achieved and what is required to achieve it."