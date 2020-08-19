S&P 500 rebounds from COVID-losses

The S&P 500 closed at a record high overnight, rebounding from the massive COVID-19-related losses that have rocked global markets.

The index closed above its February high, marking the shortest bear market in history, surging around 55% since March lows.

Daily FX strategist Margaret Yang said interestingly the majority of the index's components ended lower despite the overall rise.

"It is worth noting that 66.5% of the index's components ended lower - a weird phenomenon that was last observed back during the 2000-2001 'Dot Com' bubble," Yang said.

"Uncertainties surrounding the approval of a second US fiscal stimulus package remain, while a review of the phase-one US-China trade deal is in limbo. These are two potential catalysts for equity market volatility."

Consumer discretionary (+1.46), communication services (+1.09%) and information technology (+0.39) lead the gains amongst the different sectors.

Energy (-1.71), financials (-0.67%) and industrials (-0.54%) led the losses, with Yang saying the performance of the sectors showed a mixed, even bearish, pattern.

"Technically, the index is riding an ascending trend, with its 20-, 50- and 100-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) lines trending up," she said.

"The S&P 500 has likely broken above a 200% Fibonacci extension level at 3360 this week, and thus may have room for further upside."

