Rumours swirl around Perpetual's wealth business sale

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 23 OCT 2025   11:39AM

Perpetual told shareholders negotiations are ongoing for the sale of its wealth business, which was initially announced in February.

This comes as Bloomberg reported Oaktree Capital has secured private credit financing from Ares Management and Barings to acquire the wealth business.

Perpetual acknowledged the media speculation but said no deal has been struck yet.

"Perpetual notes speculation regarding the proposed sale of its wealth management business, which was originally announced on 24 February 2025," Perpetual said in an ASX announcement.

"Perpetual is continuing to progress the sale of the business and is currently in discussions with more than one interested party.

"Perpetual will keep shareholders and the market informed in line with its continuous disclosure obligations."

Speaking to shareholders at Perpetual's annual general meeting today, chief executive Bernard Reilly said the firm was still actively pursuing the sale of its wealth management arm, noting it has continued to demonstrate its quality and resilience.

"Despite ongoing business uncertainty surrounding the ownership of our wealth management business, our teams have shown remarkable resilience and remained focused on delivering for our clients," Reilly said.

On Monday, Perpetual released its first quarter FY26 business update with Reilly saying he was pleased the business has experienced growth across the board.

"It was a positive quarter for the business, with each of our three business lines reporting growth in assets managed, assets under advice or administration, largely benefitting from continued growth in markets in which they operate," Reilly said.

"In our asset management business, equity markets globally delivered strong returns through the period and this, along with a moderation in net outflows relative to the last few quarters, led to a robust uplift in our assets under management."

Total AUM was $232 billion as at 30 September 2025, an increase of 2.3% from June 2025.

