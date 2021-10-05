NEWS
Executive Appointments

Robeco appoints new chief executive

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 5 OCT 2021   12:15PM

Robeco named a successor to chief executive Gilbert Van Hassel who steps down at the end of the year.

Karin van Baardwijk, who is currently deputy chief executive and chief operating officer, will take the helm five years after Van Hassel was appointed.

Rotterdam-based van Baardwijk joined Robeco in 2006 and has held various positions ranging from head of operational risk management to chief information officer. She was appointed to the executive committee in 2015.

"I am very excited to lead Robeco and proud to add to its long history that goes back for 90 years of serving clients. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, and I personally stand for. I look forward to further driving Robeco's strategic 2021-2025 agenda, to build on the momentum we have and to accelerate growth in all our key strengths," she commented.

Van Hassel previously led ING Investment Europe as chief executive and held other executive roles at JP Morgan Asset Management.

He will relocate back to the US where he will assume a senior role for diversified financial services firm ORIX Group based in New York.

"Robeco is in a great place and with Karin, I have the utmost confidence that Robeco and its clients are in good hands. To be able to fill this position from our own ranks underlines the strength of our organisation," Van Hassel said.

Robeco board chair Maarten Slendebroek said van Baardwijk's strengths in operations, technology, sustainability, relationship building, and her extensive experience within Robeco will undoubtedly enable her to be an effective and respected chief executive

