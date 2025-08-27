Newspaper icon
Revolution private credit trust to launch on ASX

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 AUG 2025   12:22PM

Revolution Asset Management is set to launch a private credit product on the ASX and is targeting a $400 million raise.

Revolution Private Credit Income Trust, under ticker coder REV, will debut on September 22.

Already, Revolution co-founder and chief investment officer Bob Sahota said REV has received strong investor demand through its cornerstone and broker firm offer with bids exceeding $1 billion.

"The launch of the trust reflects our commitment to making private credit more accessible through a structure that is transparent, liquid and aligned with investor interests. As confidence in private credit continues to grow as a crucial component of diversified portfolios, this trust offers investors a compelling solution," he said.

Investors can apply for $2 for one unit to raise a minimum of $150 million, with a maximum of $400 million.

Proceeds of the offer will be invested in the $2.8 billion Revolution Private Debt Fund II, which predominantly holds Australian and New Zealand senior secured corporate loans, asset-backed securities, commercial real estate Loans, as well as bonds and cash.

This includes corporate debt such as senior secured loans to companies such as Colonial First State, Arnott's and Lumus Imaging. The portfolio excludes property development and small business lending.

The Private Debt Fund II had 54 loans at the end of June with an average expected life of the portfolio being 1.1 years.

The portfolio yield to maturity was 9.1%, with a credit spread of the portfolio above the BBSW benchmark rate of 536 basis points. The average credit rating of the portfolio is BB+.

REV targets a return of RBA cash rate + 4% p.a. net of fees. It charges a 0.95% management fee and no performance fees. Equity Trustees acts as the responsible entity.

"The trust represents the natural evolution of our strategy and a significant milestone in our growth as a specialist private credit manager. We're encouraged by the strong interest we have received to date," Sahota said.

Revolution has $3.4 billion in assets under management.

