Retirees could be out up to $136k: SMC

A report by the Super Members Council (SMC) suggests the complex retirement system in Australia could be costing retirees up to $136,000.

The modelling underscores the long-awaited need for financial advice reforms, and simpler, smarter pathways to retirement that are easier for everyday Australians to navigate.

Research estimates 2.8 million Australians are approaching retirement in the coming decade, doubling the influx of retirees each year from 150,000 to 300,000. Alongside this influx, the amount of super held by age 65 will also double, from $750 billion to nearly $1.5 trillion in the next decade.

SMC provides its recommendations in the Retirement revolution: Simpler smarter retirement reform blueprint, which is based on retiree income statistics.

Findings indicated around 700,000 Australians over 65 not engaged in full-time work have super in low-earning savings accounts, reducing their disposable income in retirement.

The report shows that, contrary to popular belief, most Australian retirees are not underspending their super, with drawdowns now typically higher than the minimum amounts required.

Research identified that in 2024-2025 around 65% of tax-free retirement account holders withdrew above the minimum. This number rose to 77% for members with less than $50,000 in super.

The report proposed short term solutions to prepare the super system for the impending spike in retirees, including making financial advice more affordable and accessible using digital tools.

The recommendations also included supporting the existent Smart Retirement Pathways platform to suggest the best retirement income solution to clients. Also, preserving flexibility and retiree support as well as fixing issues that lead to dual super accounts.

The report also suggested enabling safe and effective data sharing with government, to equip funds with the necessary information to optimise incomes and offer retirement income dashboards to members.

SMC also proposed longer term reforms including simplifying a transition to tax-free retirement income, like automatically removing tax from accounts at age 65 for eligible members.

It would also like the minimum drawdown requirements to be reconsidered for Australians with low super balances, so they are still able to access the benefits of a tax-free retirement phase.

The report also recommended strengthening consumer protections by implementing a quality filter on all retirement products.

SMC chief executive Misha Schubert said: "We need to make the shift into retirement so much simpler, easier and more intuitive for everyday Australians."

"This challenge is now incredibly urgent as almost three million Australians start to race towards retirement in coming years.

"Moving to a system of simpler, smarter pathways into retirement would mean every Australian could retire with confidence, knowing they're not missing out on money to pay the bills and enjoy life to the fullest."