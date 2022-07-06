Newspaper icon
Rest secures investment in historic tower

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 JUL 2022   12:33PM

The finalised acquisition of a one-third stake in Sydney's Quay Quarter Tower is part of the super fund's ambitions to further diversity its investment portfolio.

Located in the harbour city's CBD, the 50-floor Quay Quarter Tower is the redeveloped AMP Tower.

Rest first entered a contract to acquire the interest in 2018. The remaining interests are owned by the AMP Capital Wholesale Office Fund and Dexus Wholesale Property Fund.

The building features a 5.5 Star NABERS Energy Rating, and a 6 Star Green Star Design and As Built rating from the Green Building Council of Australia.

Currently, the super fund has invested around $6 billion into unlisted property, including office buildings, retail shopping centres, industrial warehouses and residential apartments, both domestically and offshore (as at March 31).

"With the acquisition of the stake in Quay Quarter Tower, around 1.8 million Rest members now have an interest in a state-of-the-art, premium-grade skyscraper overlooking Sydney Harbour," Rest deputy chief investment officer Simon Esposito said.

"This landmark property is expected to generate strong long-term net returns for our members. With nearly all the office space leased under long-term arrangements, it offers a secure income stream."

In the past six months Australia has experienced significant levels of inflation not seen for some time, as well as volatile share markets, Esposito added.

"Investments in property assets like these can provide important stability and resilience to an investment portfolio, especially in periods where share markets are volatile and fixed income returns are weaker," he said.

"Property assets can typically generate income that tracks inflation, such as ongoing lease

payments, to help offset the impact of volatility and broader inflation."

