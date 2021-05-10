NEWS
Executive Appointments
Rest executive to retire, GM appointed
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 10 MAY 2021   12:46PM

As its group executive, people, finance and change prepares to retire, the $62 billion industry fund is welcoming a new general manager and recruiting for its first chief financial officer.

Trevor Evans is set to retire from the group executive role later this year. He has been with the fund for seven years.

The fund has decided to split his responsibilities across two separate roles going forward.

Amy Murrell will take over the people and change function, appointed as general manager, people and culture. This function will also now be part of the fund's Innovation and Transformation group.

Most recently Murrell held the same role at Resolution Life Australia for close to 18 months. Prior to that she spent 12 years at AMP in a variety of senior roles.

Rest chief executive Vicki Doyle said Evans' retirement offered the fund the opportunity to refine its leadership structure.

"Amy has demonstrated expertise as well as extensive experience in the superannuation and financial services industry. A senior leader of her calibre will further deepen the capability in this critical function," she said.

Doyle also thanked Evans for his contribution to the fund and wished him well.

"Trevor has been a much-valued part of the Rest team since he joined in 2014 and has been instrumental in recent years as we aligned the fund to a new strategic direction, continued to build internal capability and established new cultural values."

The fund is also in the process of recruiting a chief financial officer to lead the Finance group. Rest expects to announce an appointment in the near future.

Read more: Amy MurrellTrevor EvansVicki DoyleResolution Life Australia
