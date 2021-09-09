REI Super names member-elected directors

Three new member-elected directors have joined $2 billion superannuation fund REI Super.

Nathan Jones (Victoria and Tasmania), Cassandra Mason (Western Australia and South Australia) and Leanne Pilkington (New South Wales and ACT) have been successfully elected to represent members for a four-year term starting from October 1.

Jones is the chief executive of the Buxton Real Estate Group and held positions at Macquarie Bank and NAB.

Mason is currently a partner and head of property management at Arena Real Estate based in Perth.

Pilkington is chief executive of Laing + Simmons and is the president of the Real Estate Institute of New South Wales.

REI Super independent chair Claire Higgins said: "These new directors will further diversify the board by increasing female representation and will also contribute a broad range of skills and industry knowledge."

"Having member-elected directors on our board means that our directors truly represent our membership and bring a wealth of knowledge of the real estate industry."

The super fund farewelled current member-elected directors Greg Paterson, Ian Armstrong and Neville Pozzi, who finish up on September 30.