Regal Partners revamp sees promotion

Regal Partners' move to integrate its domestic sales, marketing and investor relations teams across the group will see a top distribution operative take on a wider role.

As a result of the integration of teams, Camelia Seric, who was Head of Distribution Wealth Management at Merricks Capital, is now leading Regal's broader private wealth distribution team in her role as Regal Partners' Head of Private Wealth Distribution.

The ASX-listed specialist alternative investment manager bought Merricks Capital a year ago as part of a broader strategy to diversify its revenue streams.

In a release to the ASX on Wednesday, the Group announced a record quarter of inflows of $723 million for the three months to 30 September 2025, taking total Group FUM to over $20 billion.

Seric joined the Melbourne-based investment house and non-bank lender as Head of Distribution Wealth Management in early 2022 with over 16 years' experience in financial services across Australia and New Zealand.

Prior to Merricks Capital, she spent 10 years at Bennelong Funds Management, as Distribution Director, distributing and driving growth in funds under management for their affiliated boutiques. Her focus was on the high net worth, broker, private bank and retail advisory channels in New South Wales, Canberra and New Zealand.

In a quarterly update, the firm said FUM rose from $17.6 billion at the end of June to $20 billion as of 30 September.