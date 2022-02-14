Record FUA, revenue for Praemium

Despite reporting record growth in revenue and funds under administration, Praemium failed to make a profit in the half-year to December.

The platform's revenue increased by 25% to $39.2 million, while total FUA increased by 43% to $49 billion.

The rise in FUA was largely driven by the Australian platform business and virtually managed accounts administration service, which added $4.7 billion and $7.7 billion respectively.

The ASX-listed firm's bottom line was in the red for the period, recording a $2.6 million loss after achieving a $2.8 million profit in the prior corresponding year. The results reflect the performance of Powerwrap, which was acquired in 2020.

Praemium is in the process of selling its international business to Morningstar for $65.1 million, which comprises operations in the United Kingdom, Jersey, Hong Kong, and Dubai.

The results also include costs incurred from its Armenia and Shenzhen offices.

The inclusion of the Shenzhen office in the Australian segment has temporarily increased the cost base without any additional revenue. The Shenzhen office will be closed once the international segment is transitioned to Morningstar, Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said.

"Following another half year in which we significantly expanded the size of our team in order to further improve the underlying proprietary technology and client service levels, we are confident that our strong growth will continue," he added.

The last six months saw the launch of a new Design and Distribution Obligations solution, and enhancements to the virtually managed accounts non-custody function.