RBA weighs controversial pre-election rate rise

Just over two weeks before the federal election, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will make a decision on interest rates which could have huge political implications.

At present, underlying inflation is well above the RBA's target band and most economists have said interest rate rises are inevitable. However, a move to lift rates at tomorrow's board meeting could have a huge impact on the final stages of the election campaign.

HSBC Australian Economics has stated the case for lifting rates is strong. However, despite the RBA's independence to act as it sees fit, raising the cash rate before an election - the first hike in over a decade would put the RBA right in the political mix.

HSBC relayed the three options the RBA has tomorrow.

The RBA could lift its cash rate to 0.25% in response to the recent upside, though such a move is not enough to deal with inflation.

Alternatively, the RBA could lift rates to 0.5%, a marked change in its inflationary position, but this is a dramatic change in narrative and urgency. This would be the biggest move upward in over 20 years.

HSBC noted that either of these two moves would mean the next few weeks of local media reports and commentary on the economy would be dominated by interest rate news.

As such, the other option the RBA has at its disposal is to keep the cash rate steady at 0.10%.

HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham stated in keeping cash rates steady, the RBA could effectively acknowledge the pick-up in inflation and repeat that the board wants to see the wages figures to be absolutely convinced that inflation will now be 'sustainably' on target.

Bloxham said: "Our view is 60/40 in favour of the RBA holding steady in May. Our central case sees a 40bp hike to 0.50% in June."

"Beyond that, we expect further hikes to 1.00% by end-2022 and 1.50% by end 2023."

On the likelihood of an interest rate rise, a Finder RBA survey found 84% of experts expect a cash rate move by August. Moreover, experts agree that a rate hike is necessary to curb inflation.

In this month's Finder RBA cash rate survey, one in five economists believe the cash rate will change tomorrow, while half don't expect the RBA to jack up rates until June.

Unlike the surveyed economists, interestingly three of the big four banks have said they expect a rate rise on Tuesday.