Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

RBA weighs controversial pre-election rate rise

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 2 MAY 2022   12:40PM

Just over two weeks before the federal election, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will make a decision on interest rates which could have huge political implications.

At present, underlying inflation is well above the RBA's target band and most economists have said interest rate rises are inevitable. However, a move to lift rates at tomorrow's board meeting could have a huge impact on the final stages of the election campaign.

HSBC Australian Economics has stated the case for lifting rates is strong. However, despite the RBA's independence to act as it sees fit, raising the cash rate before an election - the first hike in over a decade would put the RBA right in the political mix.

HSBC relayed the three options the RBA has tomorrow.

The RBA could lift its cash rate to 0.25% in response to the recent upside, though such a move is not enough to deal with inflation.

Alternatively, the RBA could lift rates to 0.5%, a marked change in its inflationary position, but this is a dramatic change in narrative and urgency. This would be the biggest move upward in over 20 years.

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

HSBC noted that either of these two moves would mean the next few weeks of local media reports and commentary on the economy would be dominated by interest rate news.

As such, the other option the RBA has at its disposal is to keep the cash rate steady at 0.10%.

HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham stated in keeping cash rates steady, the RBA could effectively acknowledge the pick-up in inflation and repeat that the board wants to see the wages figures to be absolutely convinced that inflation will now be 'sustainably' on target.

Bloxham said: "Our view is 60/40 in favour of the RBA holding steady in May. Our central case sees a 40bp hike to 0.50% in June."

"Beyond that, we expect further hikes to 1.00% by end-2022 and 1.50% by end 2023."

On the likelihood of an interest rate rise, a Finder RBA survey found 84% of experts expect a cash rate move by August. Moreover, experts agree that a rate hike is necessary to curb inflation.

In this month's Finder RBA cash rate survey, one in five economists believe the cash rate will change tomorrow, while half don't expect the RBA to jack up rates until June.

Unlike the surveyed economists, interestingly three of the big four banks have said they expect a rate rise on Tuesday.

Read more: InflationInterest rateHSBCReserve Bank of AustraliaFinderHSBC Australian EconomicsPaul Bloxham
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

US stocks crumble after Jerome Powell's hawkish comments
Low wage growth a deliberate design feature: ACTU
Real unemployment far higher than ABS claims: Roy Morgan
Consumer confidence rises as inflation expectations drop
CPI sees greatest jump since 2000
Reserve Bank lifts cash rate target
RBA eyes an early rate hike
Aussie government debt to double: Janus Henderson
RBA names new deputy governor
Generational home ownership gap widens

Editor's Choice

AIST adds to executive leadership

CHLOE WALKER
The former regional head for AustralianSuper in the UK has joined the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees as general manager, memberships and partnerships.

Future Fund battles challenging markets

CHLOE WALKER
Future Fund's investment holdings slipped 1.5% over the three months ended March 31, now sitting just shy of $201 billion.

CFS awards stewardship mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Colonial First State has appointed EOS at Federated Hermes for proxy advisory services.

Breach reporting regime a distraction: Report

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A survey of compliance professionals has found 67% believe ASIC's breach reporting rules distract from other issues and the greatest proportion of reports filed relate to financial advice failures.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
16

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.