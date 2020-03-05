QIC appoints lead investment duo

QIC has appointed a new chief investment officer and deputy chief investment officer to a rebranded global multi-asset division.

A spokesperson for QIC has confirmed the global multi-asset division is being rebranded to state investments, focused on the manager's government-related interests.

Effective this month, Jim Christensen has been appointed state chief investment officer of QIC state investments, alongside Allison Hill as deputy state chief investment officer.

Christensen has been managing director of the global multi-asset team since January 2016.

As state chief investment officer, Christensen will be responsible for formulating and implementing the division's business and investment strategies. He will also lead the development of new products. He will also ensure fiduciary accountabilities and investment objectives are met.

Meanwhile, Hill has also been promoted to the state investments leadership team, having joined QIC in January 2018 as director of investments within the global multi-asset team.

She will work alongside Christensen, developing investment strategies and new products.

Hill was previously chief executive of DMP Asset Management, which later merged with SG Hiscock. She is also a former Frontier Advisors senior consultant, and worked in business development for Colonial First State and BT Funds Management.

QIC did not offer any further comment on the rebrand.