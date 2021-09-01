NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

QIC appoints chief investment officer

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 SEP 2021   10:28AM

QIC has appointed a new chief investment officer for its $58 billion state investments team, as the incumbent retires.

Allison Hill succeeds Jim Christensen who is retiring after five years with the firm.

Hill joined QIC in January 2018 after working at DMP Asset Management and Frontier. She was most recently the deputy state chief investment officer, and her move to the state chief investment officer role is a part of long-term succession planning, QIC said.

In her new role, she will be a part of QIC's executive committee and report to QIC chief executive Damien Frawley.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

"QIC State Investments is fortunate to have Allison, an investment professional of high calibre and experience, to manage the investments of the state," Frawley said.

"...Her appointment is a pleasing demonstration of the strength of the bench at QIC and the robust succession plans in place."

The 30-year-old state investment team was established as the Queensland government's specialist investment advisor and whole-of-fund manager.

"Our investment strategy has enabled the Queensland government to become one of the few in the world to operate a fully funded defined benefit scheme," Hill said of her appointment.

"This scheme, coupled with a number of state-based superannuation funds in Queensland, has provided a significant pool of capital that we manage and forms part of a state-based finance sector that leads nationally and globally significant investments."

In June, Frawley announced his intention to retire after nearly a decade leading QIC as chief executive. QIC has appointed global executive search firm Egon Zehnder to conduct a global search for a replacement for Frawley.

QIC's total assets at June end were $93 billion.

Read more: Allison HillDamien FrawleyFrontierJim ChristensenQIC State Investments
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Transition to renewables trumps divestment
YFYS test results not a fair representation: Frontier
Communicate risk, defensiveness differently: Panel
Frontier hires former Perpetual head of infrastructure
Frontier welcomes family office specialist
Frontier partners with due diligence platform
QIC chief executive to retire
Super leaders recognised
Frontier hires people and culture lead
Frontier hires from UK partner

Editor's Choice

Responsible investment sector hits $1.2tn

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
The proportion of money managed using responsible investment techniques increased from 30 to 40%, faster than the increase of professionally managed funds in 2020, according to the Responsible Investment Association Australia (RIAA).

YFYS test results not a fair representation: Frontier

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Frontier is concerned the APRA performance test does not adequately assess acceptable performance, given several of the funds that were failed actually perform better than others that passed.

FASEA exam pass rate drops

KARREN VERGARA
The financial adviser exam pass rate continues to dwindle as less than two-thirds of financial advisers passed the July exam sitting.

Wayne Swan to chair Cbus

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Former treasurer and deputy prime minister Wayne Swan will chair $65 billion industry fund Cbus.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.