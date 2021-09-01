QIC appoints chief investment officer

QIC has appointed a new chief investment officer for its $58 billion state investments team, as the incumbent retires.

Allison Hill succeeds Jim Christensen who is retiring after five years with the firm.

Hill joined QIC in January 2018 after working at DMP Asset Management and Frontier. She was most recently the deputy state chief investment officer, and her move to the state chief investment officer role is a part of long-term succession planning, QIC said.

In her new role, she will be a part of QIC's executive committee and report to QIC chief executive Damien Frawley.

"QIC State Investments is fortunate to have Allison, an investment professional of high calibre and experience, to manage the investments of the state," Frawley said.

"...Her appointment is a pleasing demonstration of the strength of the bench at QIC and the robust succession plans in place."

The 30-year-old state investment team was established as the Queensland government's specialist investment advisor and whole-of-fund manager.

"Our investment strategy has enabled the Queensland government to become one of the few in the world to operate a fully funded defined benefit scheme," Hill said of her appointment.

"This scheme, coupled with a number of state-based superannuation funds in Queensland, has provided a significant pool of capital that we manage and forms part of a state-based finance sector that leads nationally and globally significant investments."

In June, Frawley announced his intention to retire after nearly a decade leading QIC as chief executive. QIC has appointed global executive search firm Egon Zehnder to conduct a global search for a replacement for Frawley.

QIC's total assets at June end were $93 billion.