PSP Investments names new chief

The Canadian pension fund manager will see a new chief executive take over in September, also assuming the role of president.
Currently senior managing director, global head of real assets and chief sustainability officer at CPP Investments, Deborah K. Orida has been selected as PSP Investments' next president and chief executive.
Effective September 1, Orida will replace Neil Cunningham who will transition to vice chair and special advisor to Orida. He then plans to retire on 31 March 2023.
Orida has over 25 years' experience in investments, including roles with Goldman Sachs and experience as a securities lawyer.
PSP Investments chair Martin J. Glynn said the board unanimously agreed Orida was right for the role, saying she is ideally qualified to lead the manager through its next phase of growth and strategic evolution.
Orida said she is deeply honoured to have been appointed.
"PSP Investments is a global organisation with a proven performance track-record and a strong talent base. It is a tremendous privilege to be given the opportunity to lead one of Canada's largest and fastest growing pension investment managers at a pivotal moment," she said.
"I look forward to working with PSP Investments' exceptional management team to continue to respond to market opportunities and generate solid returns for contributors and beneficiaries over the long-term horizon."
On a personal note, Orida said she and her family will relocate to Montréal shortly.
The appointment follows PSP Investments posting a 10.9% return for the 2022 financial year, also reporting a 12.7% increase in assets under management to C$230.5 billion.
