Property manager appoints portfolio manager

A specialist healthcare property fund manager has announced a new addition to its asset management team.

Centuria Heathley has appointed Rod Owen-Jones as portfolio manager, set to overlook its growing healthcare portfolio.

Owen-Jones joins Centuria Heathley from AMP Capital, where he had held various roles within its real estate and infrastructure businesses since 2004. Most recently, Owen-Jones worked as an infrastructure investment manager for AMP Capital's Australian aged care and healthcare assets.

Owen-Jones is a former Olympic athlete, representing the country as a member of the Australian men's water polo team.

The fund manager currently owns 48 healthcare properties across the country, with a valuation of $650 million. Centuria Healthley is owned 63.06% by parent group Centuria Capital, an ASX-listed investment manager with $7.2 billion in assets under management.

Centuria Heathley managing director Andrew Hemming said the funds increasing property acquisitions drove the need for additional management.

"Our acquisition pipeline remains strong, and the expansion of the asset management team means we have appropriate capabilities to manage our growing national portfolio," Hemming said.

"Owen-Jones brings considerable asset management capabilities and a specialist aged care skillset which will complement the existing team."