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Superannuation

Prime Super tweaks fees across offerings

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  TUESDAY, 7 APR 2026   12:18PM
Prime Super will reduce its fixed and asset-based percentage administration fees from June 1, across its accumulation and pension products. It will also raise investment fees across options.

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Read more: Prime SuperIncome FocusedAlternativesAustralian SharesCashConservativeFixed InterestFrontier AdvisorsInternational Shares
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