Please be aware of the nearest exit

As the conversation changes towards what the future will look like beyond COVID-19, the major topic at the forefront is what exit strategy lays ahead.

Whether government, business or individual, the economic ramifications from the measures taken to stop the spread of COVID-19 will have a lasting effect.

Michael Berg, senior consultant at Rice Warner, said the country needs to start thinking about an exit strategy.

"We need to assume that we will have to come out of the lockdown long before a vaccine is available," Berg said.

"Australia has an advantage being an island in that it can test anyone arriving into the country and keep out any future transmissions.

"We are in a position that the number of infected people is at a relatively low number. From this, we should be able to triage the population and get back to normal."

But what does normal look like?

Well, according to Todd Gammel, restructuring and risk advisory partner at HLB Mann Judd, businesses need to be using the remainder of this time in lockdown to prepare for a different world.

Gammel said business owners should be utilising the current "hibernation mode" to reassess funding options, and consider how they are going to operate and cover expenses when trading restrictions are lifted.

"First and foremost, cash is king - it should be the number one priority, especially for smaller to medium-sized businesses," he said.

"This means getting as much as you can and using it the right way, to minimise the impact stemming from COVID-19."

For business seeking external financing or support, formalising a recovery-led business plan is an important way for business owners to demonstrate funding and strategy options, according to Gammel.

He said a single document can be used to explain the business' position to the ATO, banks and other lenders, landlords, key suppliers and investors, ensuring consistency of approach.

"The ATO is willing to accommodate reasonable proposals from businesses at this point in time - it doesn't want to be responsible for destruction of any businesses, particularly for those that have a good history but also those with an updated business plan," Gammel said.

"On the other hand, those businesses with a chequered history who can't formally demonstrate how they're going to fund their way out of this or defer debt will be of far greater concern."

Gammel also said another ongoing concern for companies subject to audit this year, and how they intend to report the effects of the pandemic.

"All listed entities have disclosure requirements, which are intended to help manage the expectations of investors, and require them to report any material risks," Gammel said.

"If businesses are prepared to report coronavirus hasn't been material, then they will be required to justify it.

"What we are seeing is a restructure of large sections of the economy and a significant downturn with many sectors in the economy having to adjust to a new normal that may last well into 2021."

Berg said it is likely the ongoing effects of this crisis are going to continue for some time yet, and Australia's exit will be gradual.

"The risk of going early is still large but it could be managed progressively - but the risk of staying out longer will be crippling for the economy," he said.

"We can expect a slow relaxation of restrictions and a slow restarting of the economy with an ultimate return to whatever the new normal is, once a vaccine is freely available - likely to be available sometime late in 2021, but possibly earlier given the resources working on it."

