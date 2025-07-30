Newspaper icon
Technology

Pinnacle backs private markets managed accounts

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 JUL 2025   12:10PM

Pinnacle Investment Management has made a strategic investment in FinCap Group to support the launch of a private assets managed accounts platform for Australian financial advisers and their wholesale clients.

The platform is designed to offer wholesale and professional investors institutional-quality access to private market investments, including private equity, private credit and real assets, through a managed account structure.

FinCap said the model combines the transparency and control of traditional managed accounts with the depth and diversification of private markets.

The technology powering the platform is based on OpenInvest's infrastructure used across the retail advice, stockbroking and asset management sectors and is being adapted by FinCap to meet the more complex demands of private market investing, including liquidity management, portfolio construction and institutional-grade reporting.

OpenInvest is a third-party investment platform provider which also has backing from Pinnacle.

"For over two decades, I've worked with advisers and investors seeking access to high-quality private market opportunities - without the friction of traditional fund structures. This platform reflects that demand," FinCap founder and chair Christian Ryan said.

"It combines deep private markets expertise, fit-for-purpose scalable technology, and a structure that resonates with advisers. Pinnacle's backing gives us the capability and confidence to lead in this segment."

Pinnacle founder and managing director Ian Macoun said the managed accounts sector, particularly in private markets, is still in its infancy in Australia.

"However, the pace of tech innovation in this area is accelerating and it will soon play a fundamentally important role in helping advisers deliver scalable, customised private market exposure, through structures that better align with client needs," Macoun said.

"FinCap brings deep experience and a clear strategic vision to this opportunity, so we're proud to support the launch of the managed accounts platform, and to back a solution we see as becoming increasingly important in delivering high quality private market investment capabilities to a broader set of investors."

FinCap's platform is designed to support a range of engagement models - spanning FinCap-branded offerings, white-label solutions, and bespoke implementations guided by research consultants and advisors.

The new managed accounts platform builds on FinCap's established presence in private capital markets.

Initial rollout will prioritise advisers, research houses, and intermediated private wealth groups seeking access to alternative investments.

