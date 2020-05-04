NEWS
Investment
Pinnacle adds new boutique
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 4 MAY 2020   12:23PM

Ian Macoun's multi-boutique house has added an emerging markets boutique led by former Stewart Investors and Fidelity managers.

London-based Aikya Investment Management will invest in emerging markets equities, and is Pinnacle's first Europe-based partner.

Aikya's founding team members include Stewart Investors' Ashish Swarup, Tom Allen, Alan Nesbit, Michael Summers and Alex Khosla.

Swarup was the lead portfolio manager on several Stewart Investors emerging markets and Asia Pacific strategies. Allen was co-manager with Swarup on a number of these strategies.

The team also includes Rahul Desai, who was a portfolio manager for Fidelity Institutional Asset Management's (FIAM) Emerging Markets All Cap strategy, and Trevor Fung, who was a senior analyst at Income Partners Asset Management.

Desai and Swarup have worked together in the past at Fidelity. Desai was the assistant portfolio manager to Swarup on the Fidelity strategy for four years, before taking over as lead portfolio manager in 2014.

The flagship fund, the Aikya Global Emerging Markets strategy invests in 30 to 35 companies, with a focus on buying high quality companies at sensible valuations. It also has a focus on executive stewardship and ESG.

It is currently available as an SMA with plans for a UCITs fund in near future.

"We are not going to allocate capital to industries with negative social utility such as coal, gambling, tobacco and defence equipment makers.

"Pursuing an active engagement agenda on every company held in the portfolio is a key part of our investment process, which not only helps us in enhancing the investment case on the company, but also enables us to forge closer relationships with company management teams," Desai said.

Aikya, which means 'oneness' in Sanskrit, is Pinnacle's 16th boutique and the second addition since the start of the year.

Read more: Stewart InvestorsPinnacleAshish SwarupFidelity Institutional Asset ManagementRahul Desai
