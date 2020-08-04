NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Perpetual opens retail raise
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 4 AUG 2020   12:02PM

Perpetual has opened its share purchase plan to retail shareholders in an attempt to raise $40 million to fund the acquisition of US manager Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss (Barrow Hanley).

Eligible shareholders are able to purchase up to $30,000 of new shares without brokerage fees and transaction charges. Upon completion the deal will see Perpetual take a 75% stake in the $64 billion Barrow Hanley.

The non-underwritten share purchase plan comes as Perpetual successfully completed its $225 underwritten institutional placement last week.

The shares are offered at $30.30 per share which is the same price paid by institutional investors under the placement.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

In addition, there will be a 2% discount to the volume weighted average price of Perpetual shares traded in the five days the closing date of August 26.

Perpetual will pay about $465 million for the acquisition, funded by the $265 million equity raise as well as new $284 million debt facility and cash.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

The balance of the offer proceeds following the acquisition will be used to provide flexibility in the context of the pandemic and will assist in identifying new growth opportunities.

The acquisition of Barrow Hanley is expected to triple its funds under management to around $92 billion and will add 21 key new strategies across asset classes, strategies and geographies.

Perpetual chief executive and managing director Rob Adams said: "This is a compelling acquisition. It provides Perpetual with world-class investment teams, diversifies our client base by sector and geography, and presents us with significant growth opportunities in the Australian market and a formidable platform to scale our business internationally."

Barrow Hanley's 21 strategies cover US, Europe and Far East global and emerging market equities and US fixed income. The total FUM is split as 60% US equities, 15% global equities and 20% fixed income. More than 80% its accounts are US-domiciled.

Perpetual will release its FY20 financial results on August 20.

Read more: PerpetualBarrow Hanley
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Perpetual takes stake in US asset manager
Garry Laurence to depart Perpetual
Perpetual top brass cop six-month pay cuts
Perpetual wins government fund mandate
Best equities funds to May end
Super fund delays successor fund transfer
Perpetual executive jumps to Xplore
Dow skyrockets in two-day winning streak
Perpetual exits MySuper
Best, worst equities performers in COVID-19 sell-off revealed
Editor's Choice
Adviser jailed over $2m Ponzi scheme
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
A former financial adviser and licensee director has been sentenced to six years' imprisonment for misappropriating close to $2 million for his own use.
Pinnacle reports FY20 inflows, profits
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:39PM
Pinnacle Investment Management's 16 affiliates tallied up only $3 billion in net inflows in FY20 as institutional allocators deferred mandate decisions in COVID-19 but the firm managed to grow NPAT by 5.6% to $32.2 million.
SelfWealth awards brokerage mandate
ALLY SELBY  |   12:22PM
ASX-listed trading platform SelfWealth has renewed its clearing, settlement and execution (CS&E) mandate with retail broker OpenMarkets, in a move that it says demonstrates the two fintech's shared objective of disrupting the status quo.
Class bolsters tech team
ALLY SELBY  |   12:19PM
The self-managed super fund administration and software provider has appointed two new technology leads, set to help Class continue to grow and innovate.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lara Bourguignon
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERCONCEPTS
From a starry-eyed student to managing director superannuation, retirement and platforms at AMP Australia, Lara Bourguignon explains how important it is to find balance in everything you do. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 7GtNIy8H