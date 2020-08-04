Perpetual opens retail raise

Perpetual has opened its share purchase plan to retail shareholders in an attempt to raise $40 million to fund the acquisition of US manager Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss (Barrow Hanley).

Eligible shareholders are able to purchase up to $30,000 of new shares without brokerage fees and transaction charges. Upon completion the deal will see Perpetual take a 75% stake in the $64 billion Barrow Hanley.

The non-underwritten share purchase plan comes as Perpetual successfully completed its $225 underwritten institutional placement last week.

The shares are offered at $30.30 per share which is the same price paid by institutional investors under the placement.

In addition, there will be a 2% discount to the volume weighted average price of Perpetual shares traded in the five days the closing date of August 26.

Perpetual will pay about $465 million for the acquisition, funded by the $265 million equity raise as well as new $284 million debt facility and cash.

The balance of the offer proceeds following the acquisition will be used to provide flexibility in the context of the pandemic and will assist in identifying new growth opportunities.

The acquisition of Barrow Hanley is expected to triple its funds under management to around $92 billion and will add 21 key new strategies across asset classes, strategies and geographies.

Perpetual chief executive and managing director Rob Adams said: "This is a compelling acquisition. It provides Perpetual with world-class investment teams, diversifies our client base by sector and geography, and presents us with significant growth opportunities in the Australian market and a formidable platform to scale our business internationally."

Barrow Hanley's 21 strategies cover US, Europe and Far East global and emerging market equities and US fixed income. The total FUM is split as 60% US equities, 15% global equities and 20% fixed income. More than 80% its accounts are US-domiciled.

Perpetual will release its FY20 financial results on August 20.