Perennial awards new fund admin mandate

Perennial Partners has appointed Apex Group to deliver fund administration and transfer agency services to its new Private Ventures Fund.

The Perennial Private Ventures Fund is targeting a raise of $200 million to invest in high growth private businesses, providing "patient" capital in the years before a potential liquidity event.

The Ventures Fund has secured cornerstone investment and attracted further interest from private wholesale investors, family offices and superannuation funds, Perennial said.

Apex Group will provide fund administration and transfer agency services as well as custody services for the fund.

The mandate win for Apex Group follows a series of acquisitions in the Asia Pacific region, including Australian-based Mainstream Group and New Zealand-based MMC. Perennial had a longstanding relationship with Mainstream Group prior to its acquisition, with three other mandates transitioning to Apex Group under the deal.

"We are delighted to continue our relationship with Perennial as they launch their Private Ventures Fund," Apex Group head of business development, Oceania Nick Bradford said.

"Apex's robust suite of fund administration services will enable the Perennial team to focus on executing their investment strategy, delivering the attractive the returns of early-stage venture capital but with a faster route to liquidity and lower overall portfolio risk."

Perennial Partners portfolio manager Ryan Sohn commented: "We have been impressed by the Apex team's versatility and value their ability to support our different types of fund structures and investment strategies."

"We have identified a rapidly expanding pipeline of growing private companies and Apex's reliable services allow us to concentrate our time and resources on investing patient capital.

"As a longstanding Mainstream client, the transition to Apex Group has been seamless, and we now benefit from access to their efficient end-to-end solution including custody services, delivered by an experienced local team."