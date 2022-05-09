Pension fund sues Elon Musk, Twitter

Pension fund sues Elon Musk, TwitterBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | MONDAY, 9 MAY 2022 12:05PM
A Florida pension fund is suing Twitter and Elon Musk over the latter's planned takeover of the social media platform.
The Orlando Police Pension Fund filed a class action in the Delaware chancery court on Friday, alleging that Delaware law forbade a quick merger as Musk had discussed the move with Morgan Stanley and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey to secure their support ahead of time, The Guardian reported.
Dorsey and Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal are named as co-defendants, The Guardian said.
Morgan Stanley and Dorsey are also major shareholders in Twitter at 8.8% and 2.4% a piece. Combined with Musk's 9.2% stake, this meant he effectively held more than 15% of the company when mounting his bid, requiring the merger be delayed by three years unless two thirds of remaining shares approved.
Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter last month, proposing to pay US$54.20 a share. He intends for the acquisition to be completed this year.
Documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission late last week show Musk having raised about US$7 billion to put towards the deal. The Qatar state investment fund is now supporting the buyout, as is Binance, Brookfield and Saudi Arabia's Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.
According to reports, the court documents filed are not clear on how the takeover, if completed this year, would negatively impact shareholders.
Musk has claimed the move is aimed at growing the platform, telling the New York Times recently that revenues would grow considerably under him, as would users and its workforce.
