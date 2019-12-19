NEWS
Executive Appointments
Pension fund appoints new investment lead
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 19 DEC 2019   4:11PM

A $228 billion US pension fund has appointed a new chief investment officer after 25 years at the fund.

Jerry Albright is stepping down as chief investment officer at the Teacher Retirement System of Texas this month. He will continue to serve as senior managing director, global investment initiatives for up to one year.

He is set to be replaced by Jase Auby who is currently deputy chief investment officer.

Albright said it has been the honour of his lifetime to serve the members of TRS in many roles over the past 25 years.

He initially joined in 1994 and has served across a number of roles, including deputy chief investment officer and chief operating officer. He was also responsible for the establishment of the fund's London office.

"I end my tenure as chief investment officer, knowing that we have weathered some financial storms, but the fund and its strategy are on the right path for our members. Truly, we have built a great team to represent their interests moving forward," he said.

Albright first presented a succession plan to the board of Texas Teachers in 2016.

Auby said he is honoured and privileged to take over as chief investment officer.

"Jerry's experience and leadership in our industry are widely recognised and I thank him for his support as both a mentor and a friend," he said.

Auby, who joined the fund in 2009, has pledged to maintain TRS' current investment management approach.

"The investors of TRS are fully aligned with one mission - to make wise decisions which will maximize value for the members of TRS," he said.

Commenting, Texas Teachers chair Jarvis Hollingsworth said: "Jerry has always represented the highest level of integrity and financial acumen as he carried out his duties for the trust. I believe he has left a legacy that others will be able to follow for many years."

Read more: Texas TeachersJerry AlbrightJase AubyJarvis HollingsworthTeacher Retirement System of Texas
Latest News
