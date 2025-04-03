Newspaper icon
Pendal's Blayney lands at HESTA

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 3 APR 2025   2:25PM

HESTA has made two new senior hires including a general manager of dynamic asset allocation and a general manager of information security.

Former Pendal Group's head of multi-asset Michael Blayney will take on the former role with Nick Catherall landing the data security position.

Reporting to HESTA head of portfolio design Dianne Sandoval, the high-profile Blayney will lead the dynamic asset allocation team, which delivers the $93 billion super fund's dynamic asset allocation investment strategy.

Blayney brings a wealth of experience to the $93 billion having previously served as the head of multi-asset at Pendal Group.

Roughly one year after acquiring Pendal, Perpetual Ltd merged the multi-asset team which marked the departure of Blayney as the portfolio manager of these funds.

The investment professional arrived at Pendal in August 2017 after holding senior roles with Aware Super, Perpetual and WTW.

His appointment follows the exit of Michael Sommers who left two months ago after a three-year stint managing the strategic asset allocation and risk budgeting process.

As for the second recruit, Catherall will report to senior technology and digital strategist Peter Lawrence.

With over 20 years working in financial services, Catherall brings extensive expertise in security strategy, risk management, and cyber resilience.

He previously served as regional chief information security officer at AVIVA and head of information security management at ANZ.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said the appointments supported the superannuation fund's focus on keeping members' data safe and delivering strong long-term performance through active investment strategies.

"Michael has the skills and capabilities we are looking for in helping inform our investment approach through market volatility, which is critical to delivering strong long-term returns for members. Nick's experience will be invaluable in driving forward our information security strategy, with the ongoing protection of member data of the utmost importance," she said.

Chief investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson called Blayney's depth of experience in investment management and superannuation "a tremendous asset" allowing the fund to further refine its investment strategies.

"His proven track record in dynamic asset allocation will undoubtedly strengthen our investment capabilities and support us in navigating the changing market environment to best serve our members' interests."

Commenting on Catherall's appointment, Lawrence said: "Nick is a fantastic addition to the team. His industry experience and proven ability to align cybersecurity with business objectives, while focusing on compliance and resilience, will be instrumental in further shaping our Information Security strategy."

